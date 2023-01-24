Acro Trip TV Anime Unveils Staff, Character Visuals, Manga Promo Video

The official website for the television anime of Yone Sawata 's Acro Trip manga revealed staff, character visuals, and a promotional video commemorating the release of the manga's fifth compiled book volume. In the video, Miku Itō voices the main character Chizuko Date and provides narration.

Ayumu Kotake ( Pet assistant director) is directing the anime at Voil . Shinichi Inotsume ( PERSONA 5 the Animation ) is in charge of series composition. Toshie Kawamura ( Yes! Precure 5 ) is designing the characters.

Chizuko Date

©佐和田米／集英社・「アクロトリップ」製作委員会

Berry Blossom

©佐和田米／集英社・「アクロトリップ」製作委員会

©佐和田米／集英社・「アクロトリップ」製作委員会

The anime will premiere in 2024.

The comedy centers on Chizuko Date, an otaku girl who lives in a city in Niigata Prefecture. Chizuko is obsessed with Berry Blossom, the magical girl who protects the city. However, Chroma — the leader of the local evil organization Fossa Magna — is inept and weak, so hardly anyone else cares about Berry Blossom and Chroma's frequent battles anymore. Chizuko vows to shine a light on the magical girl's exploits — and this fervent desire takes this seemingly shy middle school girl down a dark path filled with strange folks ...

Sawata launched the manga in 2017 in Shueisha 's Ribon magazine, and the series ended in the magazine's January 2023 issue on December 1. Shueisha published the manga's fifth compiled book volume on Wednesday.

