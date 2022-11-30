Acro Trip Shōjo Comedy Manga's Anime Confirmed for 2024 TV Airing

A new official website opened on Thursday to confirm that Yone Sawata 's Acro Trip manga is getting a television anime. The website unveiled the 2024 premiere and a visual illustrated by Sawata:

Sawata had teased on their Twitter account about an announcement on December 1 (the January issue's release date) at midnight (November 30 at 10:00 a.m. EST).

The comedy centers on Chizuko Date, an otaku girl who lives in a city in Niigata Prefecture. Chizuko is obsessed with Berry Blossom, the magical girl who protects the city. However, Chroma — the leader of the local evil organization Fossa Magna — is inept and weak, so hardly anyone else cares about Berry Blossom and Chroma's frequent battles anymore. Chizuko vows to shine a light on the magical girl's exploits — and this fervent desire takes this seemingly shy middle school girl down a dark path filled with strange folks ...

Sawata launched the manga in 2017 in Shueisha 's Ribon magazine, and the series ended in the magazine's January 2023 issue on Thursday. Shueisha published the manga's fourth volume on February 25.

