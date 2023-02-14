Toei President, CEO Osamu Tezuka Passes Away at 62

Tezuka joined company in 1983; became CEO, president in 2020

Image via Toei © TOEI COMPANY, LTD. All Rights Reserved.

announced on Tuesday that its president and CEO Osamu Tezuka (no relation to the manga creator of the same name) has passed away. He was 62.

Tezuka's funeral will be limited to close relatives, but a memorial ceremony will be held at a later date.

Tezuka was born in March 1960. He joined Toei in April 1983, and was made a board member in June 2012. He became the company's managing director in June 2016, and became president and CEO in June 2020.

Toei was founded in 1951, and oversees the Toei Animation studio and the T-Joy cinema chain. The company has several film and TV production studios as well as post-production studios and the Zukun Laboratory that works on advanced digital visual content research.

Toei also announced on Tuesday that managing director and chairman Noriyuki Tada has taken on the role of president alongside his current roles.

Sources: Toei (link 2, link 3), Oricon News