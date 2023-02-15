Mangamo Adds Killing Bites, Papa and Daddy's Home Cooking, The Force of the Fox Manga

Manga launch on service in February-March

The Force of the Fox

announced on Wednesday that it has acquired the, andmanga. The service is launching the manga in February-March.

Mangamo will launch illustrator Kazasa Sumita and writer Shinya Murata 's Killing Bites manga on Wednesday.

Sentai Filmworks licensed the television anime adaptation of the manga, and it describes the story:

By the time Yuya Nomoto discovers his so-called friends have duped him into a clandestine plot to kidnap a high school girl, they're already dead. Things go from bad to worse as Yuya is dragged into a cutthroat world of underground bloodsport known as Killing Bites, where Therianthropes — brutal gene-edited killing machines — fight to the death for rival, power-hungry forces who manipulate society from the shadows.

Murata and Sumita launched the manga in Monthly Hero's in March 2017, although it now runs on the Comiple website. Hero's Inc. published the manga's 21st volume on December 27.

The television anime adaptation premiered on the Animeism programming block on MBS and TBS in January 2018. The anime's unaired "director's cut" streamed worldwide on Amazon Prime Video . The anime had 12 episodes.

©Yū Toyota, Shinchosha

Mangamo

Papa and Daddy's Home Cooking

Papa to Oyaji no Uchi Gohan

will launch's) manga on February 22.

The manga's story centers on chiropractor Sengoku, who is suddenly entrusted by his ex-girlfriend with their child. He asks help from his friend Harumi, a manga editor who is also a single father of a son. The story follows their daily struggles as they begin living together with their children.

Toyota launched the manga in Shinchosha 's Monthly Comic @Bunch (later simply Monthly Comic Bunch ) magazine in April 2014, and ended it in July 2020. Shinchosha published the manga's 13th and final volume in October 2020.



©Hanta Kinoshita, Noriyoshi Inoue

Mangamo

The Force of the Fox

In the entertainment world, full of gossip and scandals, the suicide of an idol has been reported. "Common things" in the world. But, for Nagisa Yaegashi, her older sister, this is not someone else's affair. Her sister, who had her child, had a reason to live. It's a “disguised suicide” behind the conspiracy. By whom and why was her sister killed? Using the teachings of a genius swindler as a weapon, uncover the mysteries buried in darkness.

will launch writer Hanta Kinoshita and illustrator'smanga on March 1. The company describes the story:

Mangamo is a mobile manga subscription service that gives readers ad-free unlimited access to legally licensed and professionally localized titles. The app launched in the U.S. and Canada in April 2020 for iOS devices. The company launched its Android version worldwide in November 2020.

The service offers manga that have not received previous releases in English. The app also includes Attack on Titan , Somali and the Forest Spirit , Fire Force , Arte , Dropkick on My Devil! , Akatsuki Babies, Reset Game, and Daily Meteor Strike .

The app uploads chapters daily. Users can read manga on the app from left to right or by scrolling vertically, and the app features a customized reader.

Mangamo partners with publishers including Kodansha , Comicsmart, TOPPAN , and North Star Pictures . The company entered into a licensing deal with Dark Horse Comics to offer the Lone Wolf and Cub and Appleseed manga, alongside American comics such as Hellboy and Usagi Yojimbo , in December 2020.

Source: Press release