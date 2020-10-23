Sentai Filmworks Licenses Killing Bites Anime

Anime premiered in January 2018

Sentai Filmworks announced on Tuesday that it has licensed the Killing Bites anime for home video and digital distribution in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mexico.

Sentai Filmworks describes the anime:

The television anime adaptation of illustrator Kazasa Sumita ( Witchblade Takeru ) and storywriter Shinya Murata 's ( Jackals ) Killing Bites manga premiered on the Animeism programming block on MBS and TBS in January 2018. The anime's unaired "director's cut" streamed worldwide on Amazon Prime Video . The anime had 12 episodes.

Yasuto Nishikata (episode director for The Heroic Legend of Arslan , The Seven Deadly Sins ) directed the series at LIDEN FILMS ( Love and Lies , The Heroic Legend of Arslan ). Aoi Akashiro ( Classroom of the Elite , Fuuka ) was in charge of series composition, and Kazuo Watanabe ( The Heroic Legend of Arslan , Oku-sama wa Joshi Kōsei ) designed the characters. Yasuharu Takanashi ( Naruto Shippūden , Fairy Tail ) composed the music. fripSide performed the opening theme song "killing bites," and Kitsunetsuki performed the ending theme song " Kedamono Damono ."

Murata and Yanai launched the manga in Monthly Hero's in March 2017. Hero's Inc. published the manga's 16th compiled book volume on August 5.

