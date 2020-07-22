Yū Toyota's Papa to Oyaji no Uchi Gohan Manga Ends

13th volume ships on October 9

The September issue of Shinchosha 's Monthly Comic @Bunch magazine published the final chapter of Yū Toyota 's Papa to Oyaji no Uchi Gohan (Papa and Dad's Home Cooking) manga on Tuesday. Shinchosha will publish the manga's 13th and final volume on October 9.

The manga's story centers on chiropractor Sengoku, who is suddenly entrusted by his ex-girlfriend with their child. He asks help from his friend Harumi, a manga editor who is also a single father of a son. The story follows their daily struggles as they begin living together with their children.

Toyota launched the manga in Shinchosha 's Monthly Comic @Bunch (later simply Monthly Comic @Bunch ) magazine in April 2014. Shinchosha published the manga's 12th volume on March 9. The manga has a spinoff titled Papa to Oyaji no Uchi Nomi with two volumes.

Square Enix Manga & Books licensed Toyota's Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! ( 30-sai Dōtei da to Mahō Tsukai ni Nareru Rashii ) manga and released the first volume in English on March 10.