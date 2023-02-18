The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Anime Posts 2 New Videos

'Love Story: Amane Side' plus Mahiru Shiina's 'Aiuta' music video

TOHO animation began streaming two more promotional videos for the television anime of Saekisan 's The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten ( Otonari no Tenshi-sama ni Itsu no Ma ni ka Dame Ningen ni Sareteita Ken ) light novel series on Saturday and Sunday. After posting the "Love Story: Mahiru Side" promotional video 12 hours earlier, TOHO animation posted the complementary "Love Story: Amane Side" promotional video on Saturday:

TOHO animation also streamed a video for the "Aiuta" (Love Song) song by the character Mahiru Shiina (as voiced by Manaka Iwami ) on Sunday:

The anime's website posted a new key visual for the series, as well as a visual for episode 7:

© 佐伯さん・SBクリエイティブ／アニメ「お隣の天使様」製作委員会 © 佐伯さん・SBクリエイティブ／アニメ「お隣の天使様」製作委員会

The anime premiered on Tokyo MX on January 7 at 10:30 p.m. JST. The series also airs on BS NTV and AT-X . Crunchyroll streams the anime as it airs. The anime stars:

Taito Ban as Amane Fujimiya

as Amane Fujimiya Manaka Iwami as Mahiru Shiina

as Mahiru Shiina Taku Yashiro as Itsuki Akasawa

as Itsuki Akasawa Haruka Shiraishi as Chitose Shirakawa

Kenichi Imaizumi ( Brynhildr in the Darkness , third Kingdom season) is supervising the anime at project No.9 , and Li Hua Wang (name romanization not confirmed) is directing the series. (Imaizumi was previously listed as the director of the series and Wang was not previously listed among the staff.) Keiichirō Ōchi ( Adachi and Shimamura , The Quintessential Quintuplets ) is in charge of the series scripts. Takayuki Noguchi ( Queen's Blade: Rebellion , Cinderella Nine ) is adapting Hanekoto 's original character designs for animation. Moe Hyūga ( O Maidens in Your Savage Season , Steins;Gate 0 ) is composing the music. Masayoshi Ōishi is performing the opening theme song "Gift," and Manaka Iwami is performing the ending theme song "Chiisana Koi no Uta" (A Little Love Song).

Yen Press is publishing the light novel series in English, and it describes the romantic comedy:

Amane lives alone in an apartment, and the most beautiful girl in school, Mahiru, lives just next door. They've almost never spoken—until the day he sees her in distress on a rainy day and lends her his umbrella. To return the favor, she offers him help around the house, and a relationship slowly begins to blossom as the distance between them closes…

Saekisan began serializing the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in December 2018. SB Creative 's GA Bunko imprint began publishing the story in print volumes with illustrations by Hanekoto in June 2019. A manga adaptation launched on the Manga UP! service in January 2022.

