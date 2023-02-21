Some of 17th Seiyu Awards Winners Announced

The organizers of the 17th Annual Seiyū Awards announced the winners of the Merit Award, Kids/Family Award, Kei Tomiyama Award, and Kazue Takahashi Award on Tuesday.

Merit Award

seiyū

Kids/Family Award

Kei Tomiyama Award

seiyū

Kazue Takahashi Award

seiyū

Award for thewho have contributed to many genres, including foreign works, over the yearsAward selected by childrenAward for the malewho has been active in every field including actingAward for the femalewho has been active in every field including acting

The awards ceremony, which will reveal the full list of awardees, will be held on March 11. This year's ceremony will be the first in-person ceremony in three years. In addition, this year the categories of "Best Lead Voice Actor," "Best Supporting Voice Actor," and "New Voice Actor" will no longer be separated by gender. The awards committee stated regarding the change, "voice acting is a job that transcends gender, as female voice actors sometimes voice male characters and vice-versa." The committee added that it discussed the topic for a few years and decided to make the three awards gender free out of respect for diversity.

Starting in 2017, the Special Merit Award, which honors deceased voice actors and actresses who have contributed to many genres, was replaced with an honoring of all voice actors and actresses who passed away in the previous year.

Beginning in 2019, the awards introduced four new categories, which include "Foreign Movie/Series Award," "Game Award," "Influencer Award," and "MVS (Most Valuable Seiyū )."