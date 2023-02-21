×
Some of 17th Seiyu Awards Winners Announced

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Chikako Akimoto, Yūsaku Yara, Ikue Ōtani, Rica Matsumoto, Junichi Suwabe, Maria Kawamura honored

The organizers of the 17th Annual Seiyū Awards announced the winners of the Merit Award, Kids/Family Award, Kei Tomiyama Award, and Kazue Takahashi Award on Tuesday.

Merit Award

Award for the seiyū who have contributed to many genres, including foreign works, over the years

Chikako Akimoto (left in post above)
Agency: Ritrovo
Roles: Ippatsu Kanta-kun (Ichiro)

Yūsaku Yara (right in post above)
Agency: Aoni Production
Roles: Chibi Maruko-chan (Hiroshi Sakura), Dr. Slump (Senbei Norimaki)


Kids/Family Award

Award selected by children

Ikue Ōtani (left in post above)
Agency: Mausu Promotion
Roles: Pokémon series (Pikachu)

Rica Matsumoto (right in post above)
Agency: Matsurica
Roles: Pokémon series (Ash)


Kei Tomiyama Award

Award for the male seiyū who has been active in every field including acting

Junichi Suwabe
Agency: Haikyō
Roles: The Prince of Tennis (Keigo Atobe), Kuroko's Basketball (Daiki Aomine), Yuri!!! on Ice (Victor Nikiforov)


Kazue Takahashi Award

Award for the female seiyū who has been active in every field including acting

Maria Kawamura
Agency: Freelance
Roles: Heavy Metal L-Gaim (Gaw Ha Leccee; Lillis Faw), Slayers - The Motion Picture (Naga the Serpent), Hana no Utame Gothicmade (Berin)


The awards ceremony, which will reveal the full list of awardees, will be held on March 11. This year's ceremony will be the first in-person ceremony in three years. In addition, this year the categories of "Best Lead Voice Actor," "Best Supporting Voice Actor," and "New Voice Actor" will no longer be separated by gender. The awards committee stated regarding the change, "voice acting is a job that transcends gender, as female voice actors sometimes voice male characters and vice-versa." The committee added that it discussed the topic for a few years and decided to make the three awards gender free out of respect for diversity.

Starting in 2017, the Special Merit Award, which honors deceased voice actors and actresses who have contributed to many genres, was replaced with an honoring of all voice actors and actresses who passed away in the previous year.

Beginning in 2019, the awards introduced four new categories, which include "Foreign Movie/Series Award," "Game Award," "Influencer Award," and "MVS (Most Valuable Seiyū)."

Sources: Oricon, Seiyu Awards Twitter account

