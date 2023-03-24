×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
New Pokémon Anime Reveals English Title, New Promo Video, Opening Theme

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Pokémon Horizons: The Series premieres in Japan on April 14

The Pokémon Company revealed a new Japanese promotional video on Friday for the new anime in the Pokémon franchise. Additionally, the company also revealed the show's English title, Pokémon Horizons: The Series.

The below video features the new opening song "Dokimeki Diary asmi feat. chinozo."

The anime will premiere on April 14 and will have a one-hour first-episode special. The show will air on Fridays at 6:55 p.m.

The anime stars:

pokemon-visual
©Nintendo・Creatures・GAME FREAK・TV Tokyo・ShoPro・JR Kikaku ©Pokémon
Saori Den (Mirage Queen Prefers Circus) is directing the anime, and Daiki Tomiyasu (Pokémon Sun & Moon, Pocket Monster Mezase Pokémon Master) is serving as creative director. Dai Sato (Eureka Seven, Wolf's Rain, Samurai Champloo, Cowboy Bebop) is overseeing the series scripts. Tetsuo Yajima is the action director, Rei Yamazaki is the character designer, and Kyōko Itō is the sub-character designer. Masafumi Mima is the sound director and Conisch is composing the music.

The Pokémon Company previously stated in an English press release that the anime will premiere in 2023 "and beyond." The anime will feature Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly from the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet video games, and will also feature the Legendary Pokémon Rayquaza in its Shiny form. The anime will also feature the new characters Friede and Captain Pikachu, who are a Pokémon professor and Pokémon partner duo who will battle alongside protagonists Liko and Roy.

The anime is getting a manga adaptation that will start on April 14.

Sources: Press release, 4Gamer (maru)

discuss this in the forum (13 posts) |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives