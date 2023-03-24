New Pokémon Anime Reveals English Title, New Promo Video, Opening Theme

The Pokémon Company revealed a new Japanese promotional video on Friday for the new anime in the Pokémon franchise. Additionally, the company also revealed the show's English title, Pokémon Horizons: The Series .

The below video features the new opening song "Dokimeki Diary asmi feat. chinozo ."

The anime will premiere on April 14 and will have a one-hour first-episode special. The show will air on Fridays at 6:55 p.m.

The anime stars:

©Nintendo・Creatures・GAME FREAK・TV Tokyo・ShoPro・JR Kikaku ©Pokémon

) is directing the anime, and) is serving as creative director.) is overseeing the series scripts.is the action director,is the character designer, andis the sub-character designer.is the sound director andis composing the music.

The Pokémon Company previously stated in an English press release that the anime will premiere in 2023 "and beyond." The anime will feature Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly from the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet video games, and will also feature the Legendary Pokémon Rayquaza in its Shiny form. The anime will also feature the new characters Friede and Captain Pikachu, who are a Pokémon professor and Pokémon partner duo who will battle alongside protagonists Liko and Roy.

The anime is getting a manga adaptation that will start on April 14.

