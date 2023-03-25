Synduality: Noir Anime's Video Reveals Opening Song, July Premiere With Disney+ Simulcast

A stage presentation for Bandai Namco Entertainment , Bandai Namco Filmworks , and Bandai Spirits ' Synduality project revealed on Sunday that the anime in franchise is titled Synduality : Noir . The anime will premiere in July and will stream exclusively and simultaneously on Disney+ worldwide. The presentation unveiled a new promotional video for the anime, which reveals and previews the anime's opening theme song "Raytracer" by STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION .





The anime will have an advance screening at Shinjuku Picadilly on May 21.

The presentation also revealed that the franchise 's game is titled Synduality : Echo of Ada , and will release in 2023 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam .

© SYNDUALITY

The franchise will also have a manga spinoff titled Synduality : Ellie , focusing on the titular character, which will launch in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine. The manga will also have a novelization that will launch under Kadokawa 's MF Bunko J label. The franchise will also have a separate novel spinoff "photo story" tentatively titled Synduality : Kaleido , which will launch in Hobby Japan 's Monthly Hobby Japan magazine.

©SYNDUALITY

While the game is set in the year 2222, the anime will be set 20 years after in 2242.

The anime's previously announced cast includes:

The main staff includes:

The companies previously announced the franchise 's third-person shooter game, which will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (via Steam ) this year.

Sony describes the game:

The year is 2222. It has been years since Tears of the New Moon, a mysterious rain, poured and wiped out almost the entire human race. The poisonous rain gave birth to deformed creatures devouring for humans, and humanity fled from the danger. As means for survival, the humans then build an underground haven; Amasia. In this new built dystopian city, on a pursuit of maintaining their existence, they run into an Artificial Intelligence named Magus. Not knowing how things will work between them, the story of how Humans and AI coinciding and trying to find their truths begin.

Bandai Namco 's Yōsuke Futami is serving as the game's producer. neco ( Augmented Reality Girls Trinary , "Falslander" character series) is designing the characters and Ippei Gyōbu ( Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury , AMAIM Warrior at the Borderline ) is the coffin (mechanical) designer. 8-Bit is producing the anime.

Sources: Synduality AnimeJapan 2023 stage event, Synduality : Noir anime's website



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.