News
Bandai Namco's Post-Apocalyptic Synduality PS5 Game Slated for 2023
posted on by Lynzee Loveridge
Sony's State of Play presentation revealed a trailer for Bandai Namco's upcoming post-apocalyptic game Synduality on Tuesday. The third-person shooter will be released for the PlayStation 5 console this year.
Sony describes the game:
The year is 2222. It has been years since Tears of the New Moon, a mysterious rain, poured and wiped out almost the entire human race. The poisonous rain gave birth to deformed creatures devouring for humans, and humanity fled from the danger. As means for survival, the humans then build an underground haven; Amasia. In this new built dystopian city, on a pursuit of maintaining their existence, they run into an Artificial Intelligence named Magus. Not knowing how things will work between them, the story of how Humans and AI coinciding and trying to find their truths begin.
Bandai Namco's Yōsuke Futami is serving as the game's producer. neco is designing the characters and Gyobu is designing the game's mecha.
Players take on the role of a Drifter, a person who makes a living by collecting AO Crystals. The resources are scarce and require special mecha known as Cradle Coffins to obtain them safely. Players will be able to customize their Cradle Coffin within the game to make it more unique, both aesthetically and functionally. While in the game, players can fight both against environmental foes and other players.