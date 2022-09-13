Bandai Namco's Post-Apocalyptic Synduality PS5 Game Slated for 2023

Players will fight fearsome monsters and other players for resources

Sony 's State of Play presentation revealed a trailer for Bandai Namco's upcoming post-apocalyptic game Synduality on Tuesday. The third-person shooter will be released for the PlayStation 5 console this year.

Sony describes the game:

The year is 2222. It has been years since Tears of the New Moon, a mysterious rain, poured and wiped out almost the entire human race. The poisonous rain gave birth to deformed creatures devouring for humans, and humanity fled from the danger. As means for survival, the humans then build an underground haven; Amasia. In this new built dystopian city, on a pursuit of maintaining their existence, they run into an Artificial Intelligence named Magus. Not knowing how things will work between them, the story of how Humans and AI coinciding and trying to find their truths begin.

Bandai Namco's Yōsuke Futami is serving as the game's producer. neco is designing the characters and Gyobu is designing the game's mecha .