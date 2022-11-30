Synduality Anime's New Teaser Reveals More Staff, Disney Global Streaming

The official website of Bandai Namco Entertainment , Bandai Namco Filmworks , and Bandai Spirits ' Synduality project revealed the Synduality television anime's second teaser promotional video on Wednesday. The video announces more of the main staff and its worldwide global streaming on Disney+ .

The main staff includes:

The anime will premiere on TV Tokyo and other channels next year, and will also stream exclusively on Disney+ worldwide.

The companies previously announced the franchise 's third-person shooter game, which will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (via Steam ) this year.

Sony describes the game:

The year is 2222. It has been years since Tears of the New Moon, a mysterious rain, poured and wiped out almost the entire human race. The poisonous rain gave birth to deformed creatures devouring for humans, and humanity fled from the danger. As means for survival, the humans then build an underground haven; Amasia. In this new built dystopian city, on a pursuit of maintaining their existence, they run into an Artificial Intelligence named Magus. Not knowing how things will work between them, the story of how Humans and AI coinciding and trying to find their truths begin.

The cast includes Aoi Koga as Noir (an AI known as Magus who lost her memories), Nagisa Aoyama as Ciel (a mysterious Magus who loves to sing), and M.A.O as Schnee (an elegant, calm Magus).

Bandai Namco 's Yōsuke Futami is serving as the game's producer. neco ( Augmented Reality Girls Trinary , "Falslander" character series) is designing the characters and Ippei Gyōbu ( Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury , AMAIM Warrior at the Borderline ) is the coffin (mechanical) designer. 8-Bit is producing the anime.

Sources: Synduality project's website, Comic Natalie



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.