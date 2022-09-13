Bandai Namco's Synduality Franchise Also Gets TV Anime

Bandai Namco Entertainment , Bandai Namco Filmworks , and Bandai Spirits announced on Tuesday that their Synduality project will also have a television anime. The companies revealed the below teaser visual and cast for the anime.

The cast includes Aoi Koga as Noir, Nagisa Aoyama as Ciel, and M.A.O as Schnee.

The companies also announced on Tuesday the franchise 's third-person shooter game, which will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (via Steam ) this year.

Sony describes the game:

The year is 2222. It has been years since Tears of the New Moon, a mysterious rain, poured and wiped out almost the entire human race. The poisonous rain gave birth to deformed creatures devouring for humans, and humanity fled from the danger. As means for survival, the humans then build an underground haven; Amasia. In this new built dystopian city, on a pursuit of maintaining their existence, they run into an Artificial Intelligence named Magus. Not knowing how things will work between them, the story of how Humans and AI coinciding and trying to find their truths begin.

Bandai Namco 's Yōsuke Futami is serving as the game's producer. neco ( Augmented Reality Girls Trinary , "Falslander" character series) is designing the characters and Ippei Gyōbu ( Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury , AMAIM Warrior at the Borderline ) is the mecha designer.

Source: Comic Natalie



