The Knight Captain is the New Princess-to-Be Manga Ends

The Knight Captain is the New Princess-to-Be

Himegimi wa Kishi Danchō

'smanga website will publish the first part of the final chapter of's) manga for subscribers April 11. Each chapter of the manga has two parts, so if there are no delays, the manga will end on April 18.

Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed the manga and will release the first volume in August. Seven Seas describes the manga:

Christina, a.k.a. “Lady Chris,” was born into a noble family and treated more or less like a boy growing up. Now a young woman, she's not only captain of the imperial guards–she personally protects Prince Leonardo, who has been a dear friend since childhood. When Leo's father, the king, demands that Leo find a suitable girl to marry, he says that he's already found one: Chris! Chris is shocked, but figures that Leo doesn't really love her like that; it's probably just some ploy to keep his father happy. She decides to play along, but as the charade goes on, she starts to wonder if maybe her princely pal does see her as more than a friend.

Yamaru launched the manga in Hakusensha 's LaLa magazine in February 2020. Hakusensha published the manga's third compiled book volume in June 2022, and will release the fourth volume on May 2.

Comico also publishes the manga in English through its Pocket Comics website and app under the title Grand Master Knight Has Become the Princess .

Source: Manga Park