D.C.III ~Da Capo III~ Game's Console Version Launches on August 24

The official website of Circus and Entergram's D.C.III ~Da Capo III~ game announced on Thursday that its console version titled D.C. III P.S. ~ Da Capo III ~ Plus Story will launch on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on August 24.

Image via Entergram's Twitter account © CIRCUS/ENTERGRAM

The D.C.III visual novel's stage play adaptation titled D.C.III ~Da Capo III~ Mirai e no Dengon is also running from April 19-24 at the Hikosen Theater in Tokyo. The visual novel previously inspired a stage play in November 2021.

The Da Capo 5 , the latest work in the Da Capo series of romance visual novels launched on Windows PC on January 27.

The D.C.4 Fortunate Departures game launched for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in October 2022. CIRCUS launched the Da Capo 4 visual novel in May 2019 for PC, and then on PS4 and Switch in December 2019. A new edition titled D.C.4 Plus Harmony launched for PC in August 2021, and another new edition titled D.C.4 Sweet Harmony launched for PC in April 2022. The D.C.4 Fortunate Departures fandisc originally launched for PC in February 2021.

The first three main games of the series ( D.C. ~Da Capo~ , Da Capo II, and D.C.III ~Da Capo III~ ) have inspired respective anime adaptations of the same name. The franchise has also inspired three OVAs and several manga adaptations. Crunchyroll streamed D.C.III ~Da Capo III~ as it aired starting in January 2013.

MangaGamer has released several of the visual novels in the series in English.