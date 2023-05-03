Nelvana, Polygon Pictures Collaborate for Japanese Originated Animated Content for Kids

Companies to draw inspiration from existing content, new perspectives

©Nelvana

Nelvana

Polygon Pictures

Corus Entertainment announced on Wednesday that itssubsidiary is partnering with) to deliver Japanese originated animated content for kids. Rika Sasaki (formerly ofInc.,, and) is assistingand

The companies will focus on Japanese properties aimed at younger audiences. They are drawing inspiration from "existing legacy content" and "new perspectives such as lifestyle, publishing, and design."

Corus Entertainment had announced a partnership between Nelvana and Sumitomo in February 2018 to co-produce "anime properties with international appeal." They produced the Geki Drive animated series as their first collaborative project.

Canadian toy and media company Spin Master announced a relaunch of the franchise in collaboration with TMS Entertainment and Corus Entertainment's Nelvana subsidiary in October 2018. The relaunch includes a toy line, the Bakugan Battle Planet anime, and "additional short form content" available online.

Polygon Pictures is perhaps best known among Japanese animation circles for the two Ajin television anime series and film trilogy, and the Godzilla: Kaijū Wakusei film trilogy. It also contributed to the animation of 2008's Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which won the Outstanding Special Class Animated Program category in the Daytime Emmy Awards two years in a row. Amazon and Polygon Pictures ' Lost in Oz: Extended Adventure special won three of the five awards for which it was nominated at the 44th Annual Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in 2017. Goro Miyazaki and Polygon Pictures ' Ronja the Robber's Daughter television anime won the Animation category at the International Emmy Kids Awards in 2016. The studio previously adapted Tsutomu Nihei 's Knights of Sidonia and Blame! manga into 3DCG anime films and series, and established a joint venture with the manga creator in March 2018. The studio most recently worked on the Pacific Rim: The Black and Transformers : War for Cybertron Trilogy anime series and the Sidonia no Kishi: Ai Tsumugu Hoshi film.

Source: Press release