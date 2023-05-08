Tamako Market Anime Series, Film Get Screenings in June for 10th Anniversary

Kyoto Animation announced on Monday that it will host 10th anniversary screenings of the Tamako Market television anime series and the Tamako Love Story anime film from June 2 through June 8. The screenings will feature episodes 1-6 of the TV anime on June 2 and 5, episodes 7-12 on June 3 and 6, and Tamako Love Story on June 4, 7, and 8.

Additionally, voice actors Aya Suzaki (Tamako), Takumi Yamazaki (Dera), and Atsushi Tamaru (Mochizō) will have a cast talk session at a screening in Tokyo on June 4.

Kyoto Animation had announced in January that it was planning a 10th anniversary project for the anime.

The original television anime premiered in January 2013, and Kyoto Animation 's K-ON! team spearheaded the anime's production. Naoko Yamada ( K-ON! ) directed the anime, and Reiko Yoshida ( K-ON! , Bakuman. ) was in charge of the series scripts. Another K-ON! veteran, Yukiko Horiguchi ( Lucky Star ), designed the characters. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and released the series on DVD in 2014 and Blu-ray Disc in 2016.

Sentai Filmworks describes the story:

Tamako knows all about mochi, the traditional Japanese desert treats. When she's not attending school, she even invents new flavors and varieties for her family's mochi shop. Growing up, on the other hand, is something that she's still trying to find the right recipe for. With the help of her best friends Kanna and Midori, Tamako's determined to make the best of things, but it's complicated. Especially when it comes to her relationship with her best BOY friend Mochizo, whose family runs a rival mochi shop. And lately, Midori's been feeling a little odd about her feelings towards Tamako as well. And what's up with that strange bird fluttering around, the one that speaks fluent Japanese? It's all very overwhelming, but at least there's one thing Tamako can count on: whether her day's been good or bad, there'll always be something wonderful at the end of every adventure when she takes a walk through TAMAKO MARKET !

The anime's movie sequel titled Tamako Love Story premiered in Japan in April 2014. The television anime's main staff and cast members returned for the movie. Sentai Filmworks also licensed the movie and released it on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in 2017.