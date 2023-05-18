News
Macross: Shooting Insight Game's Bilingual Twitter Account Reveals Story, 2023 Launch, PS5 Plans
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Bushiroad Games opened a Twitter account for its upcoming MACROSS Shooting Insight game on Thursday. The Twitter account revealed the game's story, confirms that the game will launch this year, and adds the PlayStation 5 to its supported platforms.
The Twitter account contains the story introduction in both English and Japanese, but does not state yet if the game will have an English release.
◤MACROSS -Shooting Insight-◢— 「マクロス -Shooting Insight-」 official (@MACROSS_SI) May 18, 2023
Aboard the Battle 7, legendary ace pilots and their Valkyries rally under the command of the Macross 7 fleet's captain, Maximilian Jenius.
With galactic peace at stake, their mission to rescue the galaxy's songstresses begins!
Aside from the PS5, the game is also launching for the PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC via Steam.
Bushiroad Games described the game as a "new type of scrolling shoot 'em up." Bushiroad Games is Bushiroad's new game label, which also integrates the Bushimo mobile games division. Bushiroad acquired a 50.625% controlling stake in Frontwing Lab, the parent company of Frontwing, in March 2021.
The most recent retail boxed game for the Macross franchise was Macross Delta Scramble, which launched for the PlayStation Vita in October 2016.
Uta Macross Sumaho De Culture rhythm smartphone game launched in August 2017, and ended service in June 2022.
