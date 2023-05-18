Macross: Shooting Insight Game's Bilingual Twitter Account Reveals Story, 2023 Launch, PS5 Plans

Shoot 'em up game also launches for PS4, Switch, PC via

Bushiroad Games opened a Twitter account for its upcoming MACROSS Shooting Insight game on Thursday. The Twitter account revealed the game's story, confirms that the game will launch this year, and adds the PlayStation 5 to its supported platforms.

The Twitter account contains the story introduction in both English and Japanese, but does not state yet if the game will have an English release.

◤MACROSS -Shooting Insight-◢



Aboard the Battle 7, legendary ace pilots and their Valkyries rally under the command of the Macross 7 fleet's captain, Maximilian Jenius.



With galactic peace at stake, their mission to rescue the galaxy's songstresses begins!#macross_si pic.twitter.com/Rg05LIgDwo — 「マクロス -Shooting Insight-」 official (@MACROSS_SI) May 18, 2023

Aside from the PS5, the game is also launching for the PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC via Steam .

Bushiroad Games described the game as a "new type of scrolling shoot 'em up." Bushiroad Games is Bushiroad 's new game label, which also integrates the Bushimo mobile games division. Bushiroad acquired a 50.625% controlling stake in Frontwing Lab , the parent company of Frontwing , in March 2021.

The most recent retail boxed game for the Macross franchise was Macross Delta Scramble , which launched for the PlayStation Vita in October 2016.

Uta Macross Sumaho De Culture rhythm smartphone game launched in August 2017, and ended service in June 2022.