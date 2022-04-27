Uta Macross De Culture Game Ends Service on June 28

Rhythm smartphone game launched in August 2017

The official Twitter account for the Uta Macross Sumaho De Culture rhythm smartphone game announced on Wednesday that the game is ending service on June 28 at 3:00 p.m. JST.

The game will have a finale event starting on Thursday that will last until it ends service.

The iOS and Android game launched in August 2017, delayed from its previously planned spring 2017 debut.

The game features the "tactical music unit" Walkūre from Macross Delta and other Macross series characters such as Sheryl Nome and Ranka Lee. The title is the "first super-dimensional rhythm game" in the Macross franchise and features various popular songs from the world of Macross .