Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure Anime Gets Puzzle Game Collection on Switch on August 10

The Precure franchise will have a software release titled Hirogaru Sky! Precure Hirogaru! Puzzle Collection that will launch for the Switch on August 10. The title features characters from the current series Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure ( Hirogaru Sky! Precure ).

Image via Famitsu.com

The release contains mini games (such as Spot the Difference and jigsaw puzzles) featuring the characters of the show.

This week's issue of the Weekly Famitsu magazine will have more information on the game on Thursday.

Source: Famitsu.com via Otakomu