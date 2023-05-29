Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Film Gets Manga Spinoff About Doc Ock in Schoolgirl's Body

Shueisha and Marvel Entertainment announced on Tuesday that the upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse film will have a spinoff manga titled Spider-Man: Octopus Girl , with story and art by the duo behind the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes manga, Hideyuki Furuhashi and Betten Court . The manga will launch in Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ manga app on June 20.

The manga's story begins when iconic villain Doctor Octopus falls into a coma. When he awakens, he finds himself inhabiting the body of Japanese middle schooler Otoha Okutamiya.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a sequel to the 2018 CG animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse . The film will open in the United States on June 2, and in Japan on June 16. LiSA performs the theme song "REALiZE" for the Japanese dub of the film.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse took home an Oscar in 2018. The film's directors Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman shared what anime helped inspire the film's look and feel. The movie's Japanese animators also shared their experience creating the film in the Japanese magazine CG World . Producer Phil Lord has teased that the sequel will include a shout-out to Toei 's Spider-Man.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web