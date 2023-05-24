LiSA Enters the Spider-Verse for Japan-Exclusive Theme Song, Jacket Art

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse film opens in the United States on June 2; Japan on June 16

The beloved anisong artist LiSA will be contributing her powerful vocals to the upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse film—at least for its Japanese version. LiSA will perform the theme song "REALiZE" for the Japanese dub , and to mark the occasion, the singer is receiving unique jacket art depicting her in the Spider-Verse.

LiSA commented: "The new Spider-Man film will show plenty of Gwen, a strong and cute Spider-Woman whom I adore. It is a great honor to be entrusted with the theme song for the Japanese dub . With great power comes great responsibility—the heroes shoulder that burden as they overcome time, space, and at times even their own fears. I hope you can enjoy 'REALiZE' alongside those guys and girls as they burst across the screen."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a sequel to the 2018 CG animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse . The film will open in the United States on June 2, and in Japan on June 16.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse took home an Oscar in 2018. The film's directors Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman shared what anime helped inspire the film's look and feel. The movie's Japanese animators also shared their experience creating the film in the Japanese magazine CG World . Producer Phil Lord has teased that the sequel will include a shout-out to Toei 's Spider-Man.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan-Web