Sweet Reincarnation Anime's 2nd Promo Video Reveals Theme Songs, July 3 Debut

The official website for the television anime of Nozomu Koryu 's Sweet Reincarnation ( Okashi na Tensei: Saikyō Patishie Isekai Kōrin ) light novels revealed the show's second promotional video and July 3 debut on Thursday.

The website also revealed the show's theme songs. sana from sajou no hana will perform the opening theme song "Brand New Day," and YuNi will perform the ending theme song "Fūmizekka" (Delicious Taste). The above video previews the opening theme song.

Naoyuki Kuzuya ( Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire ) is directing the anime at Synergy SP , in collaboration with Studio Comet . Mitsutaka Hirota ( Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire ) is writing and supervising the scripts. Tomoko Miyakawa ( Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire sub-character design) is designing the characters. Hiroshi Nakamura ( The Dragon Dentist ) is composing the music.

J-Novel Club is releasing Seriko Iida 's manga adaptation of the novels, and it describes the story:

Pastry Mille Morteln, age 9, is both his father's heir and the reincarnation of an unfulfilled pastry chef. While he dreams of a land filled with sweet treats, there's a lot to be done first! From learning how to fight, to controlling his new magical talents and doing his best to defend his village from bandits, and yet all he really wants to do is bake the perfect apple pie... Pastry Mille Morteln has his work cut out for him in Sweet Reincarnation .

Koryu launched the original novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in February 2015, and TO Books is publishing the volumes in print with illustrations by Yasuyuki Shuri . Iida launched the manga adaptation on the Comic Corona section of the Nico Nico Seiga service in December 2017, and the manga is ongoing.

The G123 platform will release a game for the series, and the release will include English text.