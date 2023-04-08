Crunchyroll to Stream Sweet Reincarnation, 5th Bungo Stray Dogs Anime Season in July

Company streams subtitled videos for both series

Crunchyroll announced at its industry panel at Anime Boston on Saturday that it will stream the Sweet Reincarnation anime and the fifth season of the Bungo Stray Dogs anime in July. Crunchyroll is streaming trailers for both anime.

©Nozomu Koryu, TO Books./Sweet Reincarnation Project

Sweet Reincarnation

Crunchyroll

A boy named Pastry is set to become the next lord of the destitute dominion of Morteln. He's known for having remarkable talent for his age... and it just so happens he was a genius pastry chef with a promising future in his previous life! He still retains his determination to make sweets that will make everyone smile, even after reincarnating as Pastry. But many challenges stand before him, including bandits attacking his domain, malicious and eccentric nobles, an unfortunate financial situation, and land so barren that even water is scarce. The only weapons he has to fight them with are his own ingenuity and love for making sweets. Can Pastry succeed in bringing happiness to the land?!

The television anime of's) light novels will premiere in Japan in July.describes the series:

Naoyuki Kuzuya ( Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire ) is directing the anime at Synergy SP , in collaboration with Studio Comet . Mitsutaka Hirota ( Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire ) is writing and supervising the scripts. Tomoko Miyakawa ( Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire sub-character design) is designing the characters. Hiroshi Nakamura ( The Dragon Dentist ) is composing the music.

J-Novel Club is releasing Seriko Iida 's manga adaptation of the novels in English. Koryu launched the original novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in February 2015, and TO Books is publishing the volumes in print with illustrations by Yasuyuki Shuri . Iida launched the manga adaptation on the Comic Corona section of the Nico Nico Seiga service in December 2017, and the manga is ongoing.



©Kafka ASAGIRI,Sango HARUKAWA/KADOKAWA/Bungo Stray Dogs Partners

Bungo Stray Dogs

Crunchyroll

Detective employees are caught one after another, and Kamui, the leader of Tenjin Goshui, is closing in on the Armed Detective Agency. Will the Agency survive?!

The fifth season of the anime based onand'smanga will premiere in July.describes the series:

The anime's fourth season premiered in Japan on January 4. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it is also streaming an English dub.

The returning main staff for the fourth season included director Takuya Igarashi , series script supervisor and writer Yoji Enokido , character designer and chief animation director Nobuhiro Arai , and the animation studio BONES . The main cast members Yūto Uemura (Atsushi Nakajima), Mamoru Miyano (Osamu Dazai), Sumire Morohoshi (Kyōka Izumi), Kensho Ono (Ryūnosuke Akutagawa), and Kishō Taniyama (Chūya Nakahara) also returned.



Source: Email correspondence