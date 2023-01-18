News
Crunchyroll Debuts Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Dub on Wednesday
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it will debut the first episode of the English dub of the fourth anime season based on Kafka Asagiri and Sango Harukawa's Bungo Stray Dogs manga on the next day.
The dub cast includes:
- Landon McDonald as Rampo Edogawa, Additional Voices
- Jamieson Price as Yukichi Fukuzawa, Additional Voices
- Aleks Le as Tokio Murakami, Male Secretary
- David Vincent as Sakunosuke Oda, Ochi Fukuchi, Additional Voices
- Erin Yvette as Additional Voices
The dub crew includes:
- ADR Director: Kirstie Simone
- Producers: Jamie Simone, Rita Majkut
- Recording Engineer: David Barr
- Re-Recording Engineer: Ernie Sheesley
- English Adaptation: Jeff Nimoy
- Post Production Supervisor: James Lafferty
- Production Manager: Gavin Cooper
- Video Editor: Sean Kelley
- Production: STUDIOPOLIS, Inc.
The anime premiered in Japan on January 4. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.
The returning main staff includes director Takuya Igarashi, series script supervisor and writer Yoji Enokido, character designer and chief animation director Nobuhiro Arai, and the animation studio BONES. The main cast members Yūto Uemura (Atsushi Nakajima), Mamoru Miyano (Osamu Dazai), Sumire Morohoshi (Kyōka Izumi), Kensho Ono (Ryūnosuke Akutagawa), and Kishō Taniyama (Chūya Nakahara) are also returning. SCREEN mode performs the anime's opening song "True Story." Luck Life performs the ending song "Shirushi/°C."
The first television anime adaptation aired from April to June 2016, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. The anime's second 12-episode series aired from October to December 2016, and Crunchyroll again streamed the series as it aired. Funimation and Crunchyroll released the series on home video with an English dub. The anime's third season premiered in April 2019, and Crunchyroll and Funimation both streamed the season.
An anime film titled Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple opened in Japan in March 2018. Crunchyroll began streaming the film in September 2018, and Funimation began streaming the film in June 2019.
Yen Press is publishing the manga and novel series in English. The manga launched in Kadokawa's Young Ace magazine in December 2012 and is ongoing.
Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)