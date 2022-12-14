Sweet Reincarnation Anime's Teaser Unveils Cast, Staff, July 2023 Debut

The official website for the television anime of Nozomu Koryu 's Sweet Reincarnation ( Okashi na Tensei: Saikyō Patishie Isekai Kōrin ) light novels unveiled a new teaser promotional video and teaser visual for the anime on Thursday. The teaser reveals the anime's cast, staff, and July 2023 premiere date.

The cast includes (Note: Character name rominzations are not official.):

Ayumu Murase as Pastry Mill Morteln, the protagonist



Natsumi Fujiwara as Marcarlo Doroba, the son of the captain of the Morteln family's personal retinue



Maaya Uchida as Ruminiito Aidilichpa, a willful tomboy who constantly gets herself and the adults in trouble



Kaede Hondo as Licorice Mill Fubaareku, the fourth daughter of the outlying Fubaareku family who views Pastry with interest





Naoyuki Kuzuya ( Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire ) is directing the anime at Synergy SP , in collaboration with Studio Comet . Mitsutaka Hirota ( Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire ) is writing and supervising the scripts. Tomoko Miyakawa ( Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire sub-character design) is designing the characters. Hiroshi Nakamura ( The Dragon Dentist ) is composing the music.

J-Novel Club is releasing Seriko Iida 's manga adaptation of the novels, and it describes the story:

Pastry Mille Morteln, age 9, is both his father's heir and the reincarnation of an unfulfilled pastry chef. While he dreams of a land filled with sweet treats, there's a lot to be done first! From learning how to fight, to controlling his new magical talents and doing his best to defend his village from bandits, and yet all he really wants to do is bake the perfect apple pie... Pastry Mille Morteln has his work cut out for him in Sweet Reincarnation .

Koryū launched the original novel series on the Shōsetsu ni Narō website in February 2015, and TO Books published the 21st volume in print with illustrations by Yasuyuki Shuri on August 10, with the 22nd volume shipping on January 10. Iida launched the manga adaptation on the Comic Corona section of the Nico Nico Seiga service in December 2017, and TO Books published the eighth compiled book volume on August 16, with the ninth volume slated for January 14. J-Novel Club released the seventh manga volume on October 5.