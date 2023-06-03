×
Our Fake Marriage Manga Gets Live-Action Series in July

posted on by Egan Loo
Sexy Zone idol Fūma Kikuchi, former Keyakizaka46 idol Neru Nagahama star

Kiwi Tokina's Our Fake Marriage (Usokon) manga is inspiring a live-action series that will premiere in July. Sexy Zone group member Fūma Kikuchi (Tomodachi Game R4, live-action The Girl Who Leapt Through Time series) and former Keyakizaka46 group member Neru Nagahama play the main leads.

usokon_2
Image via Comic Natalie

Kodansha Comics publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Yae is an unremarkable girl who temps for a living. She loses her home and job in one stroke and is, at 29, at her wits' end. Then her childhood friend Takumi appears before her. A good-looking, successful architect, he lives a glamorous life. In exchange for free accommodation in his skyscraper condo in the heart of Tokyo, Yae acts as his fake wife?! This is the story of a fake marriage to a smug, handsome architect!

Naomi Hiruta (Turkey!) is writing the scripts, and Yuji Iwamoto is composing the music. Kento Yamaguchi and Mahito Kimura are directing.

The series will air on Kansai Telecasting Corporation, Fuji TV, and their affiliates on Tuesdays at 11:00 p.m. (10:00 a.m. EDT).

Tokina launched the manga on Kodansha's Ane Friend web service in September 2019, and Kodansha published the manga's 12th compiled book volume on April 13.

Source: Comic Natalie

