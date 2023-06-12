Snack Basue Comedy Manga Gets Anime

Manga set in bar in Sapporo launched in 2017

The official Twitter account for Forbidden Shibukawa's Snack Basue manga revealed on Tuesday that the manga will have an anime adaptation. The announcement revealed a visual, but did not reveal any other information on the anime.

© フォビドゥン澁川／集英社・「スナックバス江」常連一同

The gag comedy manga centers on a bar in Sapporo's North 24th neighborhood, five stations away from the Susukino business district. There, the bar's proprietor, junior proprietor, odd regular customers, and its share of walk-ins recount their strange lives.

The manga launched in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in 2017. Shueisha will publish the manga's 13th compiled book volume on June 19.

Sources: Snack Basue manga's Twitter account, Comic Natalie