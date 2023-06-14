Undead Girl Murder Farce Anime's Main Promo Video Previews Theme Songs, Reveals More Staff, July 5 Debut

Main visual also revealed

The official website for the anime of Yugo Aosaki 's Undead Girl Murder Farce novels revealed on Wednesday the anime's main promotional video, main visual, additional staff members, and July 5 premiere. The main promotional video also previews the opening theme song "Crack-Crack-Crackle" by CLASS:y , and the ending theme song "reversal" by Anna .

The anime will debut on Fuji TV 's +Ultra block on July 5 at 24:55 JST (effectively, July 6 at 12:55 a.m.). Crunchyroll will stream the series worldwide excluding Asia as it airs in Japan under the title Undead Murder Farce . The anime will also have a special joint program with the new Rurouni Kenshin anime, which will air on Fuji TV on July 1.

Mamoru Hatakeyama ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) is directing the anime at Lapin Track . Noboru Takagi ( Golden Kamuy ) is handling series composition. Noriko Itou ( Kakegurui ) is designing the characters based on original designs by Iwamoto05 . Naho Kozono ( Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation ) is serving as sub-character designer and chief animation director. Yuma Yamaguchi ( I'M KODAMA KAWASHIRI ) is composing the music. Kazuhiro Wakabayashi ( Bungo Stray Dogs ) is the sound director.

Aosaki launched the novel series in 2015.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga adaptation, and it describes the story:

The end of the 19th century—a vampire's wife is murdered, and the detective known as the "cage user" is called in to solve the crime. But there's more to the detective and the curtained birdcage he carries...after all, when solving a case involving a monster, it might just take one to know one!

Haruka Tomoyama launched the manga adaptation based on Aosaki's story in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine in June 2016. The manga has since moved to the Nemesis magazine in June 2017, and then again to the Comic Days website in September 2018.