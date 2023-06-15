News
Anime Expo 2023 Reveals Full Guest Lineup
posted on by Alex Mateo
Crunchyroll reveals panel guests for July 1-4 event
Anime Expo revealed its full guest lineup for this year's event on Thursday. Crunchyroll also revealed on Tuesday that the following guests will be part of its panels:
- Manabu Ohtsuka - CEO of MAPPA
- Makoto Kimura - producer from MAPPA
- Studio Kafka (The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2)
- Takuya Eguchi - voice of Loid Forger in Spy×Family
- Kaori Makita - Hell's Paradise director
- Kiyoshi Matsuda - Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill director
- Ryōta Ikeda - editor from Shueisha
- Masaya Saitō - producer from TOHO animation
- Nobuhiro Osawa - Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 producer
Anime Expo will host the following guests:
- Acky Bright - Manga artist and illustrator who has worked for DC Comics, Hasbro, and BMW
- Atsushi Ohkubo - Soul Eater, Fire Force manga creator
- Hiroyuki Seshita - Knights of Sidonia, Blame! director
- Jin - artist, creator, composer, lyricist, novelist, and scriptwriter
- Kafka Asagiri - Bungo Stray Dogs creator
- Kazuaki Terasawa - The Ancient Magus' Bride - The Boy from the West and the Knight of the Blue Storm directoer
- Kazutaka Kodaka - Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE, Danganronpa scenario writer
- Kōhei Tokuoka - The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2 chief animation director
- Kōichi Naruse - The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2 animation producer
- Kotaro Takata - Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead creator
- Masahiko Minami - president/producer of BONES INC., formerly at Sunrise
- Masakazu Morita - voice actor for Ichigo Kurosaki in Bleach, Tidus in Final Fantasy X
- Takayuki Hirao - Pompo: The Cinéphile director
- Toshihiro Kawamoto - Urusei Yatsura, Cowboy Bebop animator, character designer
- Yokō Tarō - KamiErabi GOD.app. creator, NieR series director
- YOSHIKI - composer, leader of the rock groups X JAPAN and THE LAST ROCKSTARS
- Yoshitaka Amano - Final Fantasy artist and character designer
- Yūsuke Kozaki - Nintendo, Pokémon Go character designer
- Natsuki Hanae (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Your Lie in April) who voices the character of Shen Xiang
- Moe Kahara (How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom) who voices the character of Fuuko Izumo
- Takumi Hashimoto (2.5 Dimensional Seduction, High School Family: Kokosei Kazoku editor) who is in charge of overseeing the Undead Unluck anime
- Ryōta Hasegawa - Producer at TMS Entertainment (Onihei and Black Rock Shooter)
- Aika Kobayashi (Voice of Yoshiko Tsushima from Love Live! Sunshine!!, Yohane from YOHANE THE PARHELION – SUNSHINE in the MIRROR-, Yu Tenma from Farewell, My Dear Cramer)
- Mayu Sagara (Voice of Kasumi Nakasu from Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club)
- Sayuri Date (Voice of Kanon Shibuya from Love Live! Superstar!!)
- Kazuya Yamashita - voice of Lucifer in Obey Me!
- Hirotaka Kobayashi - voice of Mammon in Obey Me!
- Satoshi Kada - voice of Leviathan in Obey Me!
- Shinya Sumi - voice of Satan in Obey Me!
- Miura Ayme - voice of Asmodeus in Obey Me!
- Kyōhei Yaguchi - voice of Beelzebub in Obey Me!
- Satoshi Ōnishi - voice of Belphegor in Obey Me!
This year's Anime Expo will return to Los Angeles on July 1-4. The convention recently discontinued its Premier Fan Badge system.
Source: Email correspondence