News
Anime Expo 2023 Reveals Full Guest Lineup

posted on by Alex Mateo
Crunchyroll reveals panel guests for July 1-4 event

©Anime Expo
Anime Expo revealed its full guest lineup for this year's event on Thursday. Crunchyroll also revealed on Tuesday that the following guests will be part of its panels:

Anime Expo will host the following guests:

This year's Anime Expo will return to Los Angeles on July 1-4. The convention recently discontinued its Premier Fan Badge system.

Source: Email correspondence

