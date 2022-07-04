Anime Expo Returns on July 1-4, 2023 in Los Angeles; Reveals Anime Expo Ontario Event in California in November

AX Ontario to be held on November 12-13

The staff of Anime Expo revealed during the closing ceremony for Anime Expo 2022 that the event will return to Los Angeles on July 1-4, 2023. The staff also revealed a new Anime Expo Ontario event to be held on November 12-13 in Ontario, California.

See you at anime expo at Ontario, California on November 12-13! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/9tT45LRMz6 — Anime Expo (@AnimeExpo) July 5, 2022

Anime Expo returned as a physical event this year at the Los Angeles Convention Center, and was held on July 1-4. Some panels were streamed online as part of an " Anime Expo Lite" online event.

The Society for the Promotion of Japanese Animation (SPJA) hosted the Anime Expo Lite 2021 virtual event in place of an in-person Anime Expo convention last year. Anime Expo Lite 2021 was held on July 3-4, 2021. Tickets to the event cost US$5, with all proceeds going to the Hate is a Virus commUNITY Action Fund. Anime Expo Lite 2021 marked the 30th anniversary of the Anime Expo convention.