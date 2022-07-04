News
Anime Expo Returns on July 1-4, 2023 in Los Angeles; Reveals Anime Expo Ontario Event in California in November
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The staff of Anime Expo revealed during the closing ceremony for Anime Expo 2022 that the event will return to Los Angeles on July 1-4, 2023. The staff also revealed a new Anime Expo Ontario event to be held on November 12-13 in Ontario, California.
See you at anime expo at Ontario, California on November 12-13! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/9tT45LRMz6— Anime Expo (@AnimeExpo) July 5, 2022
Anime Expo returned as a physical event this year at the Los Angeles Convention Center, and was held on July 1-4. Some panels were streamed online as part of an "Anime Expo Lite" online event.
The Society for the Promotion of Japanese Animation (SPJA) hosted the Anime Expo Lite 2021 virtual event in place of an in-person Anime Expo convention last year. Anime Expo Lite 2021 was held on July 3-4, 2021. Tickets to the event cost US$5, with all proceeds going to the Hate is a Virus commUNITY Action Fund. Anime Expo Lite 2021 marked the 30th anniversary of the Anime Expo convention.
Source: Anime Expo 2022 closing ceremony (Egan Loo)