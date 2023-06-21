Cygames Unveils Umamusume: Pretty Derby - Party Dash Game for 2024 Release

Party game ships on PS4, Switch, PC worldwide

Cygames unveiled Umamusume: Pretty Derby - Party Dash ( Umamusume: Pretty Derby - Nekketsu Hacha Mecha Daikanshasai ), a new console party game in its Uma Musume: Pretty Derby franchise , during the streamed Nintendo Direct presentation on Wednesday. The game will launch for the PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC via Steam worldwide in 2024.

Cygames describes the game:

Tracen academy's time-honored Spring Fan Fest will play host to a very special event this time—the Slapdash Grand Prix. Pick a team from a pixelated roster of fan-favorite Umamusume, and conquer all four events to take home the trophy!

The Uma Musume Pretty Derby game launched in February 2021 for iOS and Android. The game was originally slated for a release in winter 2018, and was delayed in order to raise the game's quality. The game released on PC via DMM Games in March 2021. According to mobile app data analysis organization Sensor Tower, the game has earned more than US$2 billion as of March earlier this year, with 95% of those earnings coming from Japan. According to Sensor Tower, In the two weeks after the game launched its second two-year anniversary celebration event on February 24, the game earned the equivalent of US$55 million.

Source: Umamusume: Pretty Derby - Party Dash game's website