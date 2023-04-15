Sensor Tower: Uma Musume Pretty Derby Game Tops US$2 Billion

Game earns US$55 million in 2 weeks after 2nd anniversary celebration event launched in February

Mobile app data analysis organization Sensor Tower reported this month thatsmartphone game has earned more than US$2 billion as of March. 95% of those earnings are from Japan. The game released in South Korea and Taiwan in June 2022, but has no global or English release.

According to Sensor Tower, In the two weeks after the game launched its second two-year anniversary celebration event on February 24, the game earned the equivalent of US$55 million.

The Uma Musume Pretty Derby game launched in February 2021 for iOS and Android. The game was originally slated for a release in winter 2018, and was delayed in order to raise the game's quality. The game released on PC via DMM Games in March 2021.

The first 13-episode Uma Musume Pretty Derby television anime season premiered in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. A "BNW no Chikai" (BNW's Oath) anime came bundled with the Uma Musume Pretty Derby television anime's fourth Blu-ray Disc volume in December 2018. The second season of the main Uma Musume Pretty Derby television anime premiered in January 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The anime's third season will premiere this year.

The franchise's Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Road to the Top net anime will debut on YouTube on April 16 at 9:00 p.m. JST. The net anime is separate from the third television anime season.

The Uma Musume Pretty Derby franchise's spinoff manga series Umayon also inspired its own television anime that premiered in July 2020 and ended in September 2020. A special anime commemorating the first anniversary of the game debuted online in February 2022, and a new short anime series titled Uma Yuru then debuted in October 2022.

Source: Sensor Tower (Hideyuki Tsuji) via Otakomu