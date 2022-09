Uma Musume Franchise's New Short Anime Series Uma Yuru Premieres on October 16

The official website for the Uma Musume Pretty Derby franchise announced on Tuesday that Uma Yuru , the franchise 's new short anime, will debut on October 16 at 9:00 p.m. JST on YouTube . The first three episodes will premiere simultaneously, and future episodes will stream weekly at 9:00 p.m. on Sundays.

The cast of new and returning characters includes:

Seiya Miyajima ( Umayon ) is directing the series and designing the characters at Scooter Films . Tetsuya Kobari is the scenario director, and Seiga Kajisaki is the scenario supervisor. Yoko Yonaiyama ( The Ancient Magus' Bride ) is handling the series composition. Seiichirо̄ Mochizuki and Yumi Suzumori ( Komi Can't Communicate ) are writing the screenplay. Minami Kiyonaga is the character design supervisor. Masanori Yamaguchi ( Sweetness & Lightning ) is the art director, and Tasuku Ozu is the director of photography. Tetsuya Uchida ( Umayon ) is producing the music. Naofumi Jinbo ( Pucchimiku D4DJ Petit Mix ) is the sound director. Takuma Akitsu is the content director.

The Uma Musume Pretty Derby game launched in February 2021 for iOS and Android. The game was originally slated for a release in Winter 2018, and was delayed in order to raise the game's quality. The game got a release on PC via DMM Games in March 2021.

The game's concept begins with Uma Musume (Horse Girls), girls endowed with excellent running capability, and who aim to become top idols and compete in the national sports entertainment show "Twinkle Series." Players take the role of both teacher and trainer for the girls in the Nihon Uma Musume Training Center Gakuen (Japan Horse Girls Training Center Academy) and help them make their debut.

The first 13-episode Uma Musume Pretty Derby television anime season premiered in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. A "BNW no Chikai" (BNW's Oath) anime came bundled with the Uma Musume Pretty Derby television anime's fourth Blu-ray Disc volume in December 2018.

The second season of the main Uma Musume Pretty Derby television anime premiered on in January 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The Uma Musume Pretty Derby franchise 's spinoff manga series Umayon also inspired its own television anime that premiered in July 2020 and ended in September 2020.

A special anime commemorating the first anniversary of the game debuted online in February.

Cygames is also publishing several other spinoff manga for the franchise on Cycomi , including Uma Musume Pretty Derby : Haru Urara Ganbaru! and Starting Gate: Uma Musume Pretty Derby .