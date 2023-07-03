Okinawa de Suki ni Natta Ko ga Hōgen Sugite Tsurasugiru Manga Gets TV Anime Adaptation

Romantic comedy manga about boy who likes girl with Okinawan dialect launched in 2020

The official Twitter account for Egumi Sora's Okinawa de Suki ni Natta Ko ga Hōgen Sugite Tsurasugiru (The Dialect of the Girl I Fell in Love With in Okinawa is too Difficult to Deal With) manga announced on Monday that it will get a television anime adaptation. Sora drew an illustration to celebrate the announcement.

© Egumi Sora/Shinchosha

The romantic comedy manga centers on a boy named Teruaki Nakamura, who transferred from Tokyo to Okinawa. There, he finds a girl that he likes named Hina Kyan. But Teruaki is having a hard time understanding Hina's Okinawan dialect. Hina's friend Kana Higa always helps Teruaki and translates the dialect for him. But what he doesn't know is that Kana secretly likes him.

The manga launched on Shinchosha 's Kurage Bunch website in January 2020. Shinchosha published the manga's first compiled book volume in July 2020, and will publish the seventh volume on July 7.

Sources: Okinawa de Suki ni Natta Ko ga Hōgen Sugite Tsurasugiru manga's Twitter account, Comic Natalie