Koi wa Futago de Warikirenai Anime's Video Confirms TV Airing

Romantic comedy novels about twins in love triangle debuted in 2021

The Dengeki Bunko 30th anniversary event confirmed the anime of Shihon Takamura and illustrator Almic 's Koi wa Futago de Warikirenai (Love Between Twins is Indivisible) light novel series with a promotional video and key visual on Saturday. The video announces that the anime will air on television.

Manga artist Okari drew the following illustration to commemorate the news:

©Shihon Takamura, Almic, Kadokawa

The romantic comedy follows a boy named Jun who is childhood friends with two twin girls with different personalities. He ends up in a love triangle with Rumi, who looks boyish but is an(maiden) on the inside, and her twin sister Naori, who is a cute

The first volume of the novels debuted in May 2021. Kadokawa published the fifth volume on March 10. Okari launched a manga adaptation in Comic Dengeki DaiohG in April 2022. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume in November 2022.



Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.