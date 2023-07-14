Koi wa Futago de Warikirenai Light Novel Series Gets Anime

Romantic comedy about twins in love triangle debuted in 2021

's listing for this year's September issue of itsmagazine reveals thatand illustrator's(Love Between Twins is Indivisible) light novel series is getting an anime. The magazine ships on July 27.

The romantic comedy follows a boy named Jun who is childhood friends with two twin girls with different personalities. He ends up in a love triangle with Rumi, who looks boyish but is an otome (maiden) on the inside, and her twin sister Naori, who is a cute otaku .

The first volume of the novels debuted in May 2021. Kadokawa published the fifth volume on March 10. Okari launched a manga adaptation in Comic Dengeki DaiohG in April 2022. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume in November 2022.



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.