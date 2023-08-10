Azuki Adds 10 Manga Series, 13 1-Shot Titles from Media Do, MediBang!, One Peace Books This Month

KiraKira Media Inc.'s digital manga service Azuki announced on Thursday that it has added eight manga series and 13 one-shot manga titles to its library, as part of its deal with Media Do International, Inc. and MediBang !. Azuki also added two manga series from its latest publishing partner One Peace Books .

Image courtesy of Azuki

The following manga and one-shot titles are now available on the service, with select free chapters for manga series titles:

Manga Series:

One-Shot Manga: (by Emi Fukusaku)

"Yukimi Records"

"Waiting in the Classroom"

"The Delicious Food Taster"

"he Class Rep's Glasses"

"Soft Arpeggio"

"Oda and Hototogi"

"Happy Bird"

"Goodbye Pumpkin"

"Flipboard"

"Dominant Seventh"

"Daily Life in 8 Pages"

"Ampersand"

"Alpha Minus"

The 13 one-shot manga and two manga series by Emi Fukusaku are also available in English on Manga Club. The Ms. Itsuya , Nobo and Her? , and kalyx manga are also available on BookWalker .

Azuki 's deal with Media Do and MediBang ! will see it add 150 titles from the companies to the service over time, with new titles available each month.

Source: Press release