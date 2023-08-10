News
Azuki Adds 10 Manga Series, 13 1-Shot Titles from Media Do, MediBang!, One Peace Books This Month
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
KiraKira Media Inc.'s digital manga service Azuki announced on Thursday that it has added eight manga series and 13 one-shot manga titles to its library, as part of its deal with Media Do International, Inc. and MediBang!. Azuki also added two manga series from its latest publishing partner One Peace Books.
The following manga and one-shot titles are now available on the service, with select free chapters for manga series titles:
Manga Series:
- Tenken by Yumiko Shirai (One Peace Books)
- Breathe Deeply by Doton Yamaaki (One Peace Books)
- Ms. Itsuya by Mizu Sahara
- King's Game by Hitori Renda
- Suzuki Just Wants a Quiet Life by Hirohisa Satō
- Nobo and Her? by Molico Ross
- kalyx by Sesuna Mikabe
- Which Hana? by Mizue Odawara
- Chima-san's Trinket Box by Emi Fukasaku
- Fermata Life by Emi Fukasaku
One-Shot Manga: (by Emi Fukusaku)
- "Yukimi Records"
- "Waiting in the Classroom"
- "The Delicious Food Taster"
- "he Class Rep's Glasses"
- "Soft Arpeggio"
- "Oda and Hototogi"
- "Happy Bird"
- "Goodbye Pumpkin"
- "Flipboard"
- "Dominant Seventh"
- "Daily Life in 8 Pages"
- "Ampersand"
- "Alpha Minus"
The 13 one-shot manga and two manga series by Emi Fukusaku are also available in English on Manga Club. The Ms. Itsuya, Nobo and Her?, and kalyx manga are also available on BookWalker.
Azuki's deal with Media Do and MediBang! will see it add 150 titles from the companies to the service over time, with new titles available each month.
Source: Press release