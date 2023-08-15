×
News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, August 13-19

posted on by Alex Mateo
Mobile Suit Gundam Twilight AXIS: Remain of the Red, Parallel World Pharmacy anime; Heart Gear, Mr. Villain's Day Off manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Model Suit Gunpla Builders Beginning G BDPlease Sunrise US$24.99 August 15
The Life of Budori Gusuko BDCite Sentai Filmworks US$24.98 August 15
Mirage Queen Prefers Circus BDAnimeNewsNetwork Sentai Filmworks US$24.98 August 15
Mobile Suit Gundam-san BDPlease Sunrise US$24.99 August 15
Mobile Suit Gundam Twilight AXIS: Remain of the Red BDPlease Sunrise US$24.99 August 15
Parallel World Pharmacy BDPlease Crunchyroll/Funimation US$69.98 August 15

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Apothecary Diaries Graphic Novel (GN) 9Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 August 15
By the Grace of the Gods GN 9Cite Square Enix Manga US$12.99 August 15
Candy and Cigarettes GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$13.99 August 15
Children of the Whales GN 22Please Viz Media US$12.99 August 15
Choujin X GN 3Please Viz Media US$14.99 August 15
Dead Company GN 1Please Tokyopop US$13.99 August 15
The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses GN 5Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 August 15
The Girl Who Became a Fish Maiden's Bookshelf GN 2 (color)Please Vertical US$19.95 August 15
The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! GN 6Please Square Enix Manga US$14.99 August 15
Heart Gear GN 1Please Viz Media US$12.99 August 15
How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord GN 16Please Seven Seas US$12.99 August 15
I Swear I Won't Bother You Again! GN 4Please Seven Seas US$12.99 August 15
I Was Reincarnated as the Villainess in an Otome Game but the Boys Love Me Anyway! GN 4Please Tokyopop US$12.99 August 15
If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die GN 2Please Tokyopop US$14.99 August 15
Jujutsu Kaisen GN 20Please Viz Media US$9.99 August 15
Love's in Sight! GN 3Please Viz Media US$9.99 August 15
Marmalade Boy: Collector's Edition GN 3Please Seven Seas US$19.99 August 15
Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms GN 2Please Vertical US$12.95 August 15
Messiah -CODE EDGE- GN 3Please Vertical US$4.99 August 15
Mission: Yozakura Family GN 6Please Viz Media US$9.99 August 15
Mr. Villain's Day Off GN 1Please Square Enix Manga US$14.99 August 15
My Wife Has No Emotion GN 5Please Seven Seas US$12.99 August 15
Ogi's Summer Break GN 2Please Tokyopop US$13.99 August 15
Orient GN 16Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 August 15
Rooster Fighter GN 4Please Viz Media US$12.99 August 15
The Seven Deadly Sins Omnibus GN 11Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 August 15
Sundome!! Milky Way GN 7Please Seven Seas US$14.99 August 15
Villainess Level 99: I May Be the Hidden Boss But I'm Not the Demon Lord GN 1Please One Peace US$13.95 August 15
The Way of the Househusband GN 10Please Viz Media US$12.99 August 15
Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun GN 3Please Vertical US$12.95 August 15
The Yakuza's Bias GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 August 15
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead GN 11Please Viz Media US$12.99 August 15

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses GN 9Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 August 15
Candy and Cigarettes GN 5Cite Seven Seas US$9.99 August 15
Children of the Whales GN 22AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$8.99 August 15
Choujin X GN 3Please Viz Media US$10.99 August 15
The Faraway Paladin GN 10Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 August 16
Gamaran GN 12Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 August 16
Heart Gear GN 1Please Viz Media US$8.99 August 15
I Guess I Became the Mother of the Great Demon King's 10 Children in Another World GN 8Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 August 15
I Swear I Won't Bother You Again! GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 15
Jujutsu Kaisen GN 20Please Viz Media US$6.99 August 15
Love's in Sight! GN 3Please Viz Media US$6.99 August 15
Marmalade Boy: Collector's Edition GN 3Please Seven Seas US$11.99 August 15
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 August 15
My Wife Has No Emotion GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 15
Nina the Starry Bride GN 10Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 August 15
Rooster Fighter GN 4Please Viz Media US$8.99 August 15
Shotgun Divorce: I'll Get Pregnant and Out of Your Life as Soon as Possible! GN 3Please Shusuisha US$6.99 August 15
Teppu GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 August 15
The Way of the Househusband GN 10Please Viz Media US$8.99 August 15
The Yakuza's Bias GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 August 15
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead GN 11Please Viz Media US$8.99 August 15

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! Novel 5Cite Seven Seas US$14.99 August 15
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Novel 23AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$13.99 August 15

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
DUNGEON DIVE: Aim for the Deepest Level Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 August 14
Housekeeping Mage From Another World: Making Your Adventures Feel Like Home! Novel 6Cite J-Novel Club US$7.99 August 15
I'm Giving the Disgraced Noble Lady I Rescued a Crash Course in Naughtiness: I'll Spoil Her with Delicacies and Style to Make Her the Happiest Woman in the World! Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$7.99 August 16
The Ideal Sponger Life Novel 13Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 August 17
Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Novel 15Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 17
Make It Stop! I'm Not Strong… It's Just My Sword! Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 August 14
Safe & Sound in the Arms of an Elite Knight Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 August 18
Sword of the Demon Hunter Kijin Gentosho Novel 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 17


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.


Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.
follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, August 6-12
