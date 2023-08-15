News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, August 13-19
posted on by Alex Mateo
Mobile Suit Gundam Twilight AXIS: Remain of the Red, Parallel World Pharmacy anime; Heart Gear, Mr. Villain's Day Off manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Model Suit Gunpla Builders Beginning G BDPlease
|Sunrise
|US$24.99
|August 15
|The Life of Budori Gusuko BDCite
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$24.98
|August 15
|Mirage Queen Prefers Circus BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$24.98
|August 15
|Mobile Suit Gundam-san BDPlease
|Sunrise
|US$24.99
|August 15
|Mobile Suit Gundam Twilight AXIS: Remain of the Red BDPlease
|Sunrise
|US$24.99
|August 15
|Parallel World Pharmacy BDPlease
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$69.98
|August 15
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Apothecary Diaries Graphic Novel (GN) 9Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|August 15
|By the Grace of the Gods GN 9Cite
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|August 15
|Candy and Cigarettes GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|August 15
|Children of the Whales GN 22Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|August 15
|Choujin X GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|August 15
|Dead Company GN 1Please
|Tokyopop
|US$13.99
|August 15
|The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses GN 5Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|August 15
|The Girl Who Became a Fish Maiden's Bookshelf GN 2 (color)Please
|Vertical
|US$19.95
|August 15
|The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! GN 6Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$14.99
|August 15
|Heart Gear GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|August 15
|How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord GN 16Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|August 15
|I Swear I Won't Bother You Again! GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|August 15
|I Was Reincarnated as the Villainess in an Otome Game but the Boys Love Me Anyway! GN 4Please
|Tokyopop
|US$12.99
|August 15
|If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die GN 2Please
|Tokyopop
|US$14.99
|August 15
|Jujutsu Kaisen GN 20Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|August 15
|Love's in Sight! GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|August 15
|Marmalade Boy: Collector's Edition GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$19.99
|August 15
|Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms GN 2Please
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|August 15
|Messiah -CODE EDGE- GN 3Please
|Vertical
|US$4.99
|August 15
|Mission: Yozakura Family GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|August 15
|Mr. Villain's Day Off GN 1Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$14.99
|August 15
|My Wife Has No Emotion GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|August 15
|Ogi's Summer Break GN 2Please
|Tokyopop
|US$13.99
|August 15
|Orient GN 16Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|August 15
|Rooster Fighter GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|August 15
|The Seven Deadly Sins Omnibus GN 11Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|August 15
|Sundome!! Milky Way GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|August 15
|Villainess Level 99: I May Be the Hidden Boss But I'm Not the Demon Lord GN 1Please
|One Peace
|US$13.95
|August 15
|The Way of the Househusband GN 10Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|August 15
|Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun GN 3Please
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|August 15
|The Yakuza's Bias GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|August 15
|Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead GN 11Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|August 15
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses GN 9Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|August 15
|Candy and Cigarettes GN 5Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 15
|Children of the Whales GN 22AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|August 15
|Choujin X GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|August 15
|The Faraway Paladin GN 10Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|August 16
|Gamaran GN 12Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|August 16
|Heart Gear GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|August 15
|I Guess I Became the Mother of the Great Demon King's 10 Children in Another World GN 8Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|August 15
|I Swear I Won't Bother You Again! GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 15
|Jujutsu Kaisen GN 20Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|August 15
|Love's in Sight! GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|August 15
|Marmalade Boy: Collector's Edition GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$11.99
|August 15
|Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|August 15
|My Wife Has No Emotion GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 15
|Nina the Starry Bride GN 10Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|August 15
|Rooster Fighter GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|August 15
|Shotgun Divorce: I'll Get Pregnant and Out of Your Life as Soon as Possible! GN 3Please
|Shusuisha
|US$6.99
|August 15
|Teppu GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|August 15
|The Way of the Househusband GN 10Please
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|August 15
|The Yakuza's Bias GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|August 15
|Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead GN 11Please
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|August 15
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! Novel 5Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|August 15
|Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Novel 23AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|August 15
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|DUNGEON DIVE: Aim for the Deepest Level Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|August 14
|Housekeeping Mage From Another World: Making Your Adventures Feel Like Home! Novel 6Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|August 15
|I'm Giving the Disgraced Noble Lady I Rescued a Crash Course in Naughtiness: I'll Spoil Her with Delicacies and Style to Make Her the Happiest Woman in the World! Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|August 16
|The Ideal Sponger Life Novel 13Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|August 17
|Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Novel 15Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 17
|Make It Stop! I'm Not Strong… It's Just My Sword! Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|August 14
|Safe & Sound in the Arms of an Elite Knight Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|August 18
|Sword of the Demon Hunter Kijin Gentosho Novel 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 17
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.