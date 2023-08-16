Kei Sanbe's For the Kid I Saw in My Dreams Manga Gets Live-Action Show on August 29

Streaming service Lemino announced on July 31 that it is producing a live-action series adaptation of Kei Sanbe 's For the Kid I Saw in My Dreams ( Yume de Mita Anoko no Tameni ) manga that will debut on the service on August 29. Lemino also revealed the series' extended cast and teaser video on Wednesday.

Yen Press publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

As a young child, Senri Nakajou saw his family murdered before his eyes, and he's lived for revenge ever since. From his daily activities to his studies, everything is about attaining the power and money necessary to find the killer and make him pay-even if it means getting a little dirty himself...

The cast includes:

Mizuki Itagaki as twin brothers Senri and Kazuto

Hinako Sakurai as Enami Kotogawa, Senri's childhood friend

as Enami Kotogawa, Senri's childhood friend Shigeyuki Totsugi as Yūji Yūki, Senri and Kazuto's father

as Yūji Yūki, Senri and Kazuto's father Aki Nishihara as Mitsue Yūki, Senri and Kazuto's mother

as Mitsue Yūki, Senri and Kazuto's mother Itsuuji Itao as Kenichirō Komatsu, a detective assigned to the case of Senri's father and mother

Shūhei Nomura as Wakazono Masayasu, a detective involved with the case

as Wakazono Masayasu, a detective involved with the case Mizuho Shiromiya as Saki Tajimi, a junior detective under Wakazono

Itsuki Fujiwara as Akatsuki Sejima, Senri's friend and confidante

Mayu Miyamoto as Riko Watarai, Kazuto's neighbor and confidante

as Riko Watarai, Kazuto's neighbor and confidante Kazuki Horike as Nishi Naitō, Senri and Sejima's friend

as Nishi Naitō, Senri and Sejima's friend Joey Iwanaga as Masahiro Totsuka, Senri and Sejima's friend

as Masahiro Totsuka, Senri and Sejima's friend Takara Sakumoto as Tatsuhiko Itakura, the heir of the Itakura crime group

Kōdai Asaka as Masamune Katō, Tatsuhiko's bodyguard

Shōji Mochida as Kanaumi, a loanshark

Fuyuki Moto as Makoto Chūjo, Senri's maternal grandfather, who runs a small grocery

as Makoto Chūjo, Senri's maternal grandfather, who runs a small grocery Yoneko Matsukane as Etsuko Chūji, Senri's maternal grandmother, who runs a small grocery

Tsuyoshi Nakakuki is directing the series, with scripts by Daisuke Hosaka . Tarō Makido is composing the music.

Sanbe ( ERASED , Island in a Puddle ) launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine in July 2017, and ended it in July 2022. Kadokawa published the manga's 11th and final compiled book volume in September 2022. Yen Press published the 10th volume on May 23. The manga made the shortlist for the Stan Lee Excelsior Award in 2020.