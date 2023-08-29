News
Uran's Ore wa Lolicon Ja Nai! Manga Ends in Next Chapter
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Manga by creator of Paradise of Innocence launched in January 2020
This year's 17th issue of Hakusensha's Young Animal magazine announced on Friday that Uran's Ore wa Lolicon ja nai! (I am Not a Lolicon) manga will end in its next chapter in the magazine's 19th issue.
Uran launched the Paradise of Innocence manga in Young Animal Arashi in 2011, and ended it in September 2017. The manga inspired three original anime DVDs bundled with the sixth, eighth, and 10th limited-edition compiled volumes. Uran launched the Paradise of Innocence: Parallel spinoff manga in November 2017, and ended it in May 2018.
Uran launched the manga in Hakusensha's Young Animal magazine in January 2020. Hakusensha shipped its seventh compiled volume on May 29
Source: Young Animal issue 17