Uran's Ore wa Lolicon Ja Nai! Manga Ends in Next Chapter

Record of Ragnarok Season 2 Part 2 is not the end of the story, but it does signal an end to any real optimism I had about the series going forward. ― Record of Ragnarok Season 2 Part 2 is not the end of the story, but it does signal an end to any real optimism I had about the series going forward. It's apparent that we're locked into the current model for the foreseeable future, and despite the biza...