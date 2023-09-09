×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Bullbuster Project Gets Manga on October 5

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Hishio Itami draws manga

bullbuster
©P.I.C.S.・KADOKAWA刊／波止工業動画制作部
The October issue of Kadokawa's Comic Flapper magazine revealed on Tuesday that Hishio Itami will launch a manga adaptation of the Bullbuster franchise in the magazine's next issue on October 5. Film director Hiroyuki Nakao and P.I.C.S. are credited for the original work. The manga will have a color opening page.

The franchise started out as a concept book released at the Comic Market (Comiket) and COMITIA events. The book centers on the concept of, "This is an economically legitimate robot hero story." Staff members on the project include Nakao, manga creator Esaku Kubonouchi, science-fiction writer Yūya Takashima, and illustrator Junji Okubo.

The project has an upcoming television anime that will premiere on October 4. In the anime's story, a young engineer named Tetsurō Okino who has developed the new robot Bullbuster is transferred to Hato Industries, a company that exterminates harmful animals. There, the company and its president Kōji Tajima are up against a mysterious lifeform named "Kyojū." As a small business that is always finding itself short on money, Hato must always account for every expense such as fuel and pilot labor. And of course, missed shots are not tolerated. The company is always stuck between their ideals of Kyōju extermination and the reality of the economy.

Kadokawa has published two novels in the franchise. Nakao is credited with the original work, and Seiji Ebihara penned the novels.

Source: Comic Flapper October issue


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives