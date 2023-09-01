News
Bullbuster Anime Reveals Promo Video, Visual, Cast, Staff, October 4 Premiere
posted on by Alex Mateo
The staff for the upcoming television anime of the Bullbuster franchise revealed on Friday a promotional video, visual, cast member, more staff, and October 4 premiere. The video previews the ending theme song "Gambare to Sakebu tabi" (Every Time You Shout "Do Your Best) by Konomi Suzuki.
The newly announced cast member is:
The newly announced staff includes:
- Setting: Yūya Takashima
- Key Animation: Yoshihiro Kanno
- Art Director: Kei Ichikura
- Art Setting: Tomoyasu Fujise
- Color Design: Yoshinori Horikawa
- 3DCG Director: Masato Takahashi
- Director of Photography: Shinya Matsui
- Editing: Yumi Jinguji
- Sound Director: Kōhei Yoshida
- Music: Masahiro Tokuda
The anime will premiere on AT-X on October 4 at 9:00 p.m. JST before airing on other networks.
The anime stars: (from left to right in image above)
- Asami Seto as Arumi ikaidō
- Yūki Takada as Miyuki Shirogane
- Shinichiro Miki as Kōji Tajima
- Shōya Chiba as Tetsurō Okino
- Ken Uo as Kintarō Kataoka
- Taiten Kusunoki as Ginnosuke Mutō
Film director Hiroyuki Nakao and P.I.C.S. are credited with the planning and original work. Manga creator Eisaku Kubonouchi (Carole & Tuesday original character design) drafted the original character designs. Hiroyasu Aoki (Hero Mask director) is directing the anime and is in charge of the series scripts at NUT. Takahisa Katagiri (animation director for FLCL Progressive, Hero Mask) is adapting Kubonuouchi's designs for animation, and is also the chief animation director. Junji Okubo (Overlord monster design) is the mechanical designer.
NORISTRY will perform the opening theme song "Try-ry-ry."
The franchise started out as a concept book released at the Comic Market (Comiket) and COMITIA events. The book centers on the concept of, "This is an economically legitimate robot hero story." Staff members on the project include Nakao, Kubonouchi, science-fiction writer Yūya Takashima, and Okubo.
Kadokawa has published two novels in the franchise. Nakao is credited with the original work, and Seiji Ebihara penned the novels.
Source: Press release
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.