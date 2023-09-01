Bullbuster Anime Reveals Promo Video, Visual, Cast, Staff, October 4 Premiere

The staff for the upcoming television anime of the Bullbuster franchise revealed on Friday a promotional video, visual, cast member, more staff, and October 4 premiere. The video previews the ending theme song "Gambare to Sakebu tabi" (Every Time You Shout "Do Your Best) by Konomi Suzuki .

©P.I.C.S.・KADOKAWA刊／波止工業動画制作部

The newly announced cast member is:

Yūma Uchida as Shūichi Namari

©P.I.C.S.・KADOKAWA刊／波止工業動画制作部

The newly announced staff includes:

The anime will premiere on AT-X on October 4 at 9:00 p.m. JST before airing on other networks.

©P.I.C.S.・KADOKAWA刊／波止工業動画制作部

The anime stars: (from left to right in image above)

©P.I.C.S.・KADOKAWA刊／波止工業動画制作部

Bullbuster

In the anime's story, a young engineer named Tetsurō Okino who has developed the new robotis transferred to Hato Industries, a company that exterminates harmful animals. There, the company and its president Kōji Tajima are up against a mysterious lifeform named "Kyojū." As a small business that is always finding itself short on money, Hato must always account for every expense such as fuel and pilot labor. And of course, missed shots are not tolerated. The company is always stuck between their ideals of Kyōju extermination and the reality of the economy.

Film director Hiroyuki Nakao and P.I.C.S. are credited with the planning and original work. Manga creator Eisaku Kubonouchi ( Carole & Tuesday original character design) drafted the original character designs. Hiroyasu Aoki ( Hero Mask director) is directing the anime and is in charge of the series scripts at NUT . Takahisa Katagiri (animation director for FLCL Progressive , Hero Mask ) is adapting Kubonuouchi's designs for animation, and is also the chief animation director. Junji Okubo ( Overlord monster design) is the mechanical designer.

NORISTRY will perform the opening theme song "Try-ry-ry."

The franchise started out as a concept book released at the Comic Market ( Comiket ) and COMITIA events. The book centers on the concept of, "This is an economically legitimate robot hero story." Staff members on the project include Nakao, Kubonouchi, science-fiction writer Yūya Takashima , and Okubo.

Kadokawa has published two novels in the franchise . Nakao is credited with the original work, and Seiji Ebihara penned the novels.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.