Pandora in the Crimson Shell: Ghost Urn Manga Teases End in 26th Volume

Image via Amazon Japan © Masamune Shirow, Koushi Rikudo, Kadokawa

Kadokawa teased the ending of the Pandora in the Crimson Shell: Ghost Urn manga with the phrase "to be concluded" in the final pages of the 25th volume, which shipped on Friday.

The science-fiction manga entered its final arc with the 24th volume, which shipped on February 10.

Masamune Shirow ( Ghost in the Shell ) and Koushi Rikudo ( Excel Saga ) launched the manga in Kadokawa Shoten 's Newtype Ace magazine in 2012. Shirow is responsible for the story, while Rikudou is drawing the art. After Newtype Ace ceased publication in 2013, the manga then moved to Kadokawa 's Niconico Ace website. The manga then moved to Comic Newtype in 2016.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it published the 16th volume on July 4. The company describes the story:

When Nanakorobi Nene, a cybernetically-enhanced girl-next-door, heads to the island metropolis of Cenancle to live with her aunt, she has no way of knowing what's in store for her. A chance meeting intertwines her fate with that of the super-rich inventor, Uzal Delilah, and her adorable and grumpy companion, Clarion, who happens to be a cyborg just like Nene.

Nene is thrilled to make a friend, but there's more to Uzal and Clarion - and the island of Cenancle itself - than meets the eye. When a super-powered terrorist threatens Cenancle, Uzal claims that the only way to avert disaster is for Nene to team up with Clarion and use their combined powers - abilities Nene never even knew she had!

The manga inspired a 12-episode television anime that premiered in Japan in January 2016. Funimation streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and also provided an English broadcast dub.

The manga also received a theatrical anime special in December 2015.

Source: Pandora in the Crimson Shell volume 25





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.