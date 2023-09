Tsuruhime-ja! Manga Creator Yoshiko Tsuchida Passes Away

The official Twitter account for Yoshiko Tsuchida 's Tsuruhime-ja! manga announced on Saturday that Tsuchida passed away on Friday. She was 75.

Tsuchida was born in Tokyo in 1948. She worked as an assistant to Fujio Akatsuka ( Himitsu no Akko-chan , Osomatsu-kun ), and made her debut as a manga creator in 1968.

Tsuchida's Tsuruhime-ja! shōjo manga ran from 1973 to 1979 in Shueisha 's Weekly Margaret magazine. The manga inspired a 49-episode television anime adaptation that premiered in 1990.

Tsuchida also wrote other manga such as Nanohana Tsubomi , Watashi wa Sijimi! , Yoshiko de~su! Waratte Itadakimasu!! , Hideko-chan , Kimidori Midoro Aomidoro , Neba Neba Nebako , Mattanashi!! Yoshiko wa Old Lady , and more.