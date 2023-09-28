Ichi Ichikawa's 'Tadaima, Okaeri' BL Manga Gets Anime Adaptation

Manga launched in 2016

Manga author Ichi Ichikawa announced on their Twitter account on Thursday that their Tadaima, Okaeri (I'm Home, Welcome Back) BL manga is inspiring an anime adaptation. Ichikawa drew an illustration to celebrate the announcement:

© Ichi Ichikawa

The manga's story tells the daily life of Masaki Fujiyoshi, a stay-at-home husband who has no self-confidence, his elite salaryman husband Hiromu, and their two year old son Hikari. Together, they overcome life's joy and sadness, and become more of a "family" everyday.

The manga launched in Fusion Product 's THE OMEGAVERSE PROJECT e-book anthology in 2016. Fusion Product published the manga's fourth volume titled Tadaima, Okaeri ーHitoyasumiー (I'm Home, Welcome Back ーBreatherー) in April 2019. Ichikawa also announced along with the manga's anime adaptation, that the manga will resume, and will release a fifth volume soon.