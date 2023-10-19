The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2 2nd Part's English Dub Debuts on Thursday

©2022 ヤマザキコレ/マッグガーデン・魔法使いの嫁製作委員会

Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it will debut the English dub of part 2 of the second television anime season based on Kore Yamazaki 's The Ancient Magus' Bride ( Mahō Tsukai no Yome ) manga on Thursday. The cast — under director Anthony Bowling , producer Zach Bolton , script adapter James Cheek , mixer Matt Grounds , and engineer Manuel Aragon — include:

The second season's first half premiered in Japan on Tokyo MX on April 6, and ended on June 22. The season's second part premiered on Thursday. The series will once again run on the Tokyo MX channel on Thursdays at 10:00 p.m., before running on BS11 , Sun TV , and KBS Kyoto , as well as on the streaming services Amazon Prime Video and Lemino in Japan. Crunchyroll is streaming the season worldwide excluding Asia, and it describes the anime:

Chise was able to accept Elias and herself, if not necessarily everything about her situation. After Cartaphilus fell back into a slumber that would not last forever, Chise was able to go back to her regular life. Then she receives an invitation from a mutual aid organization for mages called the College. Under the British Library exists a secret society of mages. Encounters and interactions with people are about to open some new doors. This is a story about saving yourself to save another.

The season adapts the "Gakuin" (College) arc of the manga, which launched in May 2018.

Kazuaki Terasawa is returning from the The Ancient Magus' Bride - The Boy from the West and the Knight of the Blue Storm OAD project to direct the season at Studio Kafka , a new animation studio established specifically for the OAD project. Aya Takaha returns from the first television anime season to pen the script alongside Yoko Yonaiyama ( The Ancient Magus' Bride - The Boy from the West and the Knight of the Blue Storm ) and Chiaki Nishinaka . Hirotaka Katō is returning from the previous anime in the franchise as the character designer. Junichi Matsumoto returns to compose the music. JUNNA performs the second half's opening theme song "Nemurasareta Lineage" (A Quieted Lineage).

