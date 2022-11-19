Crunchyroll Licenses Hell's Paradise, The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2, Yuri Is My Job!, More Anime

ANN's coverage of Anime NYC sponsored by Yen Press!

Crunchyroll announced during its panel at Anime NYC on Saturday that it has licensed the Hell's Paradise , The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2, Yuri Is My Job! , The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague , Dead Mount Death Play , Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds , and Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement . Crunchyroll is also streaming trailers for all these anime.

Crunchyroll will stream the television anime adaptation of Yūji Kaku 's Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku manga worldwide excluding Asia in 2023. Crunchyroll describes the anime:

The Edo period is nearing its end. Gabimaru, a shinobi formerly known as the strongest in Iwagakure who is now a death row convict, is told that he will be acquitted and set free if he can bring back the Elixir of Life from an island that is rumored to be the Buddhist pure landb Sukhavati. In hopes of reuniting with his beloved wife, Gabimaru heads to the island along with the executioner Yamada Asaemon Sagiri. Upon arriving there, they encounter other death row convicts in search of the Elixir of Life... as well as a host of unknown creatures, eerie manmade statues, and the hermits who rule the island. Can Gabimaru find the Elixir of Life on this mysterious island and make it back home alive?

Kaori Makita ( Twittering Birds Never Fly: The Clouds Gather ) is directing the anime at MAPPA . Twin Engine is credited for planning. Akira Kindaichi ( to the abandoned Sacred Beasts , Garo -Vanishing Line- episode scriptwriter) is in charge of series composition. Koji Hisaki ( Kids on the Slope , Banana Fish sub-character design) is desiging the characters for animation. Yoshiaki Dewa ( The aquatope on white sand , IRODUKU: The World in Colors ) is composing the music.

Crunchyroll will stream the second season of the television anime based on Kore Yamazaki 's The Ancient Magus' Bride ( Mahō Tsukai no Yome ) manga worldwide excluding Asia in April 2023. The anime will also premere in Japan on Tokyo MX and BS11 and will stream in Japan on Amazon Prime Video and Hikari TV in April 2023. Crunchyroll describes the anime:

Chise was able to accept Elias and herself, if not necessarily everything about her situation. After Cartaphilus fell back into a slumber that would not last forever, Chise was able to go back to her regular life. Then she receives an invitation from a mutual aid organization for mages called the College. Under the British Library exists a secret society of mages. Encounters and interactions with people are about to open some new doors. This is a story about saving yourself to save another.

The anime will adapt the "Gakuin" (College) arc of the manga, which launched in May 2018. The cast and staff of the first television anime returned to animate a promotional video for the arc in March 2019.

Kazuaki Terasawa is returning from the The Ancient Magus' Bride - The Boy from the West and the Knight of the Blue Storm OAD project to direct the anime at Studio Kafka , a new animation studio established specifically for the OAD project. Aya Takaha returns from the television anime to pen the script alongside Yoko Yonaiyama ( The Ancient Magus' Bride - The Boy from the West and the Knight of the Blue Storm ) and Chiaki Nishinaka . Hirotaka Katō is returning from the previous anime in the franchise as the character designer. Junichi Matsumoto returns to compose the music.

Crunchyroll will stream the television anime adaptation of Miman 's Yuri Is My Job! ( Watashi no Yuri wa Oshigoto Desu! ) manga worldwide excluding Asia in spring 2023. The anime will also premiere in Japan in spring 2023. Crunchyroll describes the anime:

Hime gets roped into working at a weird café where the waitresses pretend to be students at an all-girl boarding school. She's strangely taken with her partner Mitsuki, who's so kind to her in front of the customers. There's just one problem ... Mitsuki really can't stand her!

Hijiri Sanpei ( Wasteful Days of High School Girl ) is directing the anime at Passione and Studio Lings , and Taisuke Iwasaki is designing the characters. The company Infinite is producing the project.

Crunchyroll will stream the television anime of Miyuki Tonogaya 's The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague ( Kōri Zokusei Danshi to Cool na Dōryō Joshi ) manga worldwide excluding Asia in January 2023. The anime will premiere on January 4 on Tokyo MX , ABC TV, and Nagoya Broadcasting Network . The show will then air on BS Asahi on January 6. Crunchyroll describes the anime:

The setting is a workplace where a snowy-white romance blows in like a blizzard. Himuro is a descendant of yuki-onnas living in modern times and a newbie office worker. When he gets emotionally overwhelmed, he ends up causing blizzards or starts building snowmen and igloos. Whenever his secret romantic feelings for his unique yet kind coworker Fuyutsuki intensify, he sometimes ends up freezing those around him. Then, there's Fuyutsuki. Everyone always sees her as the cool type, but Fuyutsuki is actually also pretty curious about her mysterious coworker, Himuro. Their relationship continues to gradually evolve daily through work and work events. Eventually, they start to spend time with each other outside of work, but they're both a bit awkward when it comes to love, so they just can't seem to get closer... A heartwarming workplace fantasy romcom starring a seemingly coolcouple is about to begin!

Mankyū ( Sumikkogurashi – Good to be in the corner ) is directing the anime at Zero-G and the new studio Liber (established in 2021). Tomoko Konparu ( Blue Spring Ride , Love All Play ) is overseeing the series scripts. Miyako Kanō is designing the characters. Ruka Kawada ( Isekai Quartet , Is the order a rabbit? ) is composing the music.

Nowlu is performing the show's ending theme song "Rinaria." Takao Sakuma is performing the show's opening theme song "Frozen Midnight."

Crunchyroll will stream the television anime of Ryohgo Narita and Shinta Fujimoto 's Dead Mount Death Play manga worldwide excluding Asia in April 2023. The anime will also premiere in Japan in April 2023. Crunchyroll describes the anime:

It's a showdown for the ages as the legendary hero takes on the corpse god necromancer, but when the dust settles, something isn't quite right... In the final moments of their epic confrontation, the corpse god's final gambit shot was wholly unexpected -- reincarnation magic! Across space and time, a boy named Polka Shinoyama awakens feeling...not quite himself...... Who could've expected that the climactic battle between good and evil would turn out like this??

The cast includes:

Yuki Sakakihara as Polka Shinoyama

as Polka Shinoyama Inori Minase as Misaki Sakimiya

as Misaki Sakimiya Yūma Uchida as Takumi Kuruya

Manabu Ono ( Sword Art Online: Alicization , Saki , Sakura Wars the Animation ) is directing the anime, and is also supervising the series' scripts while penning them alongside Yukie Sugawara ( Overlord , The Vampire Dies in No Time ) and Yoriko Tomita ( My Dress-Up Darling , As Miss Beelzebub likes it. ). Takaharu Ōkuma ( Diary of Our Days at the Breakwater ) is credited as "sub-director," while Yoshiki Kitai is credited as the assistant director. GEEK TOYS is animating the series. Hisashi Abe ( Chobits , Gunslinger Girl , Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System ) is designing the characters. Takayuki Yamaguchi is the sound director. HALF H·P STUDIO is credited for sound production. F.M.F ( Yūki Nara , eba , Kana Utatane ) is composing the music.

Crunchyroll will stream GoRA and King Records ' original anime project Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds worldwide excluding Asia in 2023. Crunchyroll describes the anime:

The story follows Yukito Yanagi, an orphan who one day encounters an eccentric disciple of his father's. The strange man takes him to his birthplace on Ayakajima, made up of seven islands where mysterious beings called "Mitama" and dragons are rumored to reside. There, Yukito meets his father's two other disciples, who protect the harmony of Ayakajima... which soon threatens to collapse.

Nobuyoshi Nagayama ( Are You Lost? , Happy Sugar Life , Love Flops , Smile Down the Runway ) is directing the anime at Studio Blanc , GoRA is supervising and writing the series scripts. The artist redjuice ( Beatless , Guilty Crown , The Empire of Corpses ) is drafting the original character designs, and Misaki Kaneko ( Smile Down the Runway ) is drawing the finalized character designs. Naoya Tanaka is the production designer.

Kana Shibue ( Descending Stories: Showa Genroku Rakugo Shinju , Sasaki and Miyano , Shenmue the Animation ) is composing the music, and King Records is producing the music. Ryō Tanaka is directing the sound at Bit Grooove Promotion .

Crunchyroll will stream the television anime of FUNA 's Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement ( Rōgo ni Sonaete Isekai de 8-Man-Mai no Kinka o Tamemasu ) light novel series worldwide, including the Indian subcontinent, but excluding the rest of Asia in January 2023. The anime will also premiere on the " Animazing !!!" late-night anime block on ABC TV, and on TV Asahi in Japan in January 2023. Crunchyroll describes the anime:

Mitsuha is an 18-year-old girl who's often mistaken for a middle schooler due to her childlike face and small stature. The story begins when she loses her parents and her older brother at the same time in an accident and ends up all alone in the world. She fails her university entrance exams due to the shock of losing her family. There are people who are after her parents' insurance money. She doesn't know whether she should go to college or start working. There are also lots of expenses to worry about, including living expenses and the cost of maintaining the house. One day, as she worries about how she'll survive, she's given the “World Jumping” ability by a mysterious being that allows her to go back and forth between “this world” and an “isekai”! Now that she has this ability, she comes up with a plan for the future in which she saves 1 billion yen in each world for a total of 2 billion yen (80,000 gold coins)! That's right. This is a plan for a girl with no one to rely on to live apeaceful, stable retired life in the future!

Rika Nagae will voice the protagonist Mitsuha Yamano in the series.

Hiroshi Tamada ( Macross Delta episode director) is directing the anime at Felix Film . Akihiko Inari ( Chōyū Sekai: Being the Reality ) is in charge of series scripts. Yūki Fukuchi ( Plunderer ) is designing the characters for animation.

Source: Press release