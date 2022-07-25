Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for my Retirement Novels Get TV Anime

The official Twitter account for Kodansha 's Shonen Sirius magazine announced on Tuesday that FUNA 's Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for my Retirement ( Rōgo ni Sonaete Isekai de 8-Man-Mai no Kinka o Tamemasu ) light novel series is getting a television anime in January 2023.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the novel series and the manga adaptation, and it describes the story:

One day, Mitsuha falls off a cliff and is transported to a medieval Europe–type world! After a near-death encounter with a pack of wolves, she then realizes that she's able to transport between two worlds—this one and her own. Taking advantage of this ability, Mitsuha decides to live in both worlds and calculates that she'll need 80,000 gold coins to be able to retire! Mitsuha now has to come up with different ways to collect her gold coins!

FUNA ( Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! ) launched the novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in November 2015, and Kodansha published the first novel in print with illustrations by teffish in June 2017. The sixth volume shipped in July 2021, and the seventh volume will ship on August 2. Sol Press had previously licensed the novels.

Keisuke Motoe launched the manga adaptation in the " Suiyōbi no Sirius " web magazine on Niconico in June 2017. The ninth compiled volume shipped in December 2021, and the tenth volume will ship on August 8.