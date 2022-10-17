Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement Anime Reveals Teaser Video, January 2023 Premiere

The staff for the television anime of FUNA 's Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement ( Rōgo ni Sonaete Isekai de 8-Man-Mai no Kinka o Tamemasu ) light novel series revealed on Tuesday the anime's teaser video and January 2023 premiere.

The anime will air on the "ANiMAZiNG!!!" late-night anime block on ABC TV, and on TV Asahi .

The anime previously announced that Rika Nagae will voice the protagonist Mitsuha Yamano in the series.

Hiroshi Tamada ( Macross Delta episode director) is directing the anime at Felix Film . Akihiko Inari ( Chōyū Sekai: Being the Reality ) is in charge of series scripts. Yūki Fukuchi ( Plunderer ) is designing the characters for animation.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the novel series and the manga adaptation, and it describes the story:

One day, Mitsuha falls off a cliff and is transported to a medieval Europe–type world! After a near-death encounter with a pack of wolves, she then realizes that she's able to transport between two worlds—this one and her own. Taking advantage of this ability, Mitsuha decides to live in both worlds and calculates that she'll need 80,000 gold coins to be able to retire! Mitsuha now has to come up with different ways to collect her gold coins!

FUNA ( Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! ) launched the novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in November 2015, and Kodansha published the first novel in print with illustrations by Tōzai in June 2017. The seventh volume shipped on August 2. Kodansha Books (formerly Vertical ) will publish the novel's first book in English on April 18.

Keisuke Motoe launched the manga adaptation in the " Suiyōbi no Sirius " web magazine on Niconico in June 2017. The 10th compiled volume shipped on August 8. Kodansha USA Publishing will publish the manga's first compiled book volume in English on April 18.

